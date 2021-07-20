WATCH: Georgia coach Kirby Smart tackles ‘expectation’ question at SEC Media Days

Perhaps that’s why Smart was prepared with a quote from Henry David Thoreau

HOOVER, Ala. — Kirby Smart had to allot time for the SEC Media Days kickoff event on Tuesday, but the Georgia head coach wasn’t about to waste his time on foolish questions.

Smart, notorious for strict time management, was clearly not having it behind the podium in the Wynfrey Hotel.

“I’m too busy working, I’m too busy trying to do the next thing, I’m too busy trying to take the next step to give our team a competitive advantage, to really worry about expectations,” Smart said.

“That’s you guys question today, (and) that’s usually what people want to know about,” he said. “But for me, I’m too busy working to really worry about it, and we want our team to think the same way.”

RELATED: JT Daniels comfortable with Georgia football expectations

To be clear, Smart embraces the expectations, he just isn’t about to waste time discussing or fretting about them.

“Proud of the expectations for this team,” Smart said. “Our team doesn’t back down from those expectations.”