ATHENS — Dontrell Glover had perhaps the most perfect summation about how Georgia feels about the big news regarding the SEC championship game.

“The SEC Championship Game is a big game for me,” the second-year offensive lineman said on Monday. “But we’re focused on Mizzou right now.”

Glover is an Atlanta area native and was a starter on last year’s SEC championship-winning team.

That 2025 Georgia squad will go down as the penultimate winner of the SEC championship game. ESPN announced on Monday that with the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 24 teams, conference championship games will cease to exist due to schedule changes.

“The SEC Football Championship Game has been a defining event in college football for more than three decades, producing unforgettable moments and crowning legendary champions,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement put out by the league. “What began with the vision and leadership of Commissioner Roy Kramer in 1992 helped reshape the landscape of college football and established a tradition that has endured for 35 years. As the sport evolves with an expanded College Football Playoff, we look forward to celebrating the remarkable legacy of this event with its 35th and final edition and recognizing the city of Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and AMB Sports and Entertainment, and the many partners who have contributed to its success”

This year’s participants for the game have not yet been decided, though there are multiple scenarios where Georgia can clinch a spot as early as this weekend.

Georgia has won the SEC championship game four times under Kirby Smart, including each of the previous two seasons. The Bulldogs have appeared in five straight SEC championship games.

If the Bulldogs were to make it to Atlanta this year, it would set a league record for most consecutive SEC championship game appearances. Florida played in the first five SEC championship games from 1992 through 96.

“To be honest, it would just mean that we did our job, you know what I mean? We’ve got two more games to get there, so that means that we had a successful game this week, hopefully a successful game this weekend, the week after that,” Georgia safety Khalil Barnes said. “But we can’t really focus on that right now because the SEC is so competitive. If we mess around and think about that, we won’t even be in that game. So we’ve just gotta keep taking care of business one week at a time.”

Barnes transferred in from Clemson this year, but he’s well familiar with the history of the game. He grew up a Georgia fan.

Kirby Smart has long been a fan of the game and often talked reverentially about the game.

But with the wear and tear the game brings, even before the league added a ninth regular-season conference game, Smart began to soften his stance on the necessity of the game.

With the College Football Playoff similarly expanding to 24 teams, Smart was not in a nostalgic mood on Monday

“I think we all kinda knew, right? So it’s not really news that’s breaking. It’s more kinda when they decided to go to 24, it sounds like the SEC Championship would go away,” Smart said. “I honestly don’t concern myself with that at all. I don’t have a lot of commentary about it. It’s a great historic game. It’s great for the players, the programs, the fans. The location has been awesome for us. The venue is incredible. All those things are awesome, but times they are a-changing. As they change, you’ve gotta adapt with it.”

The SEC championship game has been played in Atlanta every year since 1994, with the first two editions of the game being played in Birmingham, Alabama.

Of note, Smart is the only active coach in the SEC to have won the SEC championship game. If he were to win it again this year, he would be tied with Steve Spurrier for the second most in the history of the game with five. Only Nick Saban of Alabama would have more.

This year’s SEC championship game is set to be played on Dec. 6 in Atlanta at 4 p.m. Georgia is currently alone in first place in the SEC, with four teams in the league tied for second place with two league losses.

Georgia’s game against Missouri is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kirby Smart sounds off on the end of the SEC championship game