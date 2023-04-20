Kirby Smart on Georgia football urgency, opening game

At least, not according to Kirby Smart, who enters his eighth season as a head coach having elevated the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world with unprecedented back-to-back CFP Championships.

ATHENS — Georgia football is opening up with a non-Power 5 conference opponent for the first time in five years, but there will be no less sense of urgency.

Georgia has opened the past two seasons with marquee opponents Clemson and Oregon in neutral site games, beating the Tigers in Charlotte, N.C., and triumphing over the Ducks in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs came out of both victories with national acclaim and momentum en route to undefeated regular seasons.

“Those games didn’t create our sense of urgency; we create our sense of urgency,” Smart pointed out after the G-Day Game. “What sets it is when we put that ball down in Sanford Stadium, those scrimmages you had in fall camp, we’re going against the best team that we play and your standard had better be right.”

Smart has preached “iron sharpens iron” for years, and the Bulldogs players all say that practices are harder than games.

“You go out there in practice and you’re not playing your best, you’re playing against as good of a team as you’ll play,” Smart said.

“So, it’s not about the team we play — it’s about what we do.”