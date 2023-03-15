WATCH: Kirby Smart’s reaction to Georgia football’s first practice is telling

The fact Smart mentioned the windy, chill weather Athens experienced on Tuesday was somewhat telling.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is typically not one to complain or even mention the weather at practices, because the Georgia football coach’s ultra-efficient time management skills do not allow for wasted thought or effort on things he can not control.

Stockton played almost exclusively on scout team next season, so he has some work to do catching up with Beck and Vandagriff in learning the nuances of the offense.

To be clear, Smart has not set a timetable to the QB race to be determined. Indeed, another characteristic of the eighth-year head coach is that he takes a thorough, measured approach, allowing things to sort themselves out.

But there’s no question Smart and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will be able to get an accurate gauge on where things stand entering the process by seeing the quarterbacks throwing the ball at varying depths.

Outside of the quarterback competition, Smart was predictably vague, as he rarely draws any sorts of conclusions off practices in shorts and T-shirts.

“We didn’t have pads on, so it’s hard to evaluate that,” Smart said. “But I did enjoy the energy and enthusiasm the guys had competing against each other.”

The Bulldogs will hold their second practice of the spring on Thursday, after which players are expected to be made available.