Kirby Smart Georgia G-Day halftime interview: ‘not much of a challenge from the defense’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is overseeing his eighth G-Day Game as a two-time defending national champion.
ATHENS — Kirby Smart glossed over his quarterbacks’ strong first-half performance, seemingly more concerned about the other side of the football.

“Not much of a challenge from the defense, I can promise you that,” Smart said during his ESPN2 halftime interview.

Quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton played with the second-team offense against the second-team defense in the first half.

Vandagriff was 5-of-6 passing for 80 yards with a TD and had a 23-yard run, while Stockton was 6-of-11 passing for 100 yards through the first half.

Beck’s Red Team leads the Black Team 24-19 entering the second half.

