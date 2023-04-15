Kirby Smart Georgia G-Day halftime interview: ‘not much of a challenge from the defense’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart glossed over his quarterbacks’ strong first-half performance, seemingly more concerned about the other side of the football.
“Not much of a challenge from the defense, I can promise you that,” Smart said during his ESPN2 halftime interview.
Quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton played with the second-team offense against the second-team defense in the first half.
Vandagriff was 5-of-6 passing for 80 yards with a TD and had a 23-yard run, while Stockton was 6-of-11 passing for 100 yards through the first half.
Beck’s Red Team leads the Black Team 24-19 entering the second half.
UGA News
- Kirby Smart Georgia G-Day halftime interview: ‘not much of a challenge from the defense’
- Georgia fans shouldn’t be surprised by Bear Alexander transfer, or whatever comes next
- ESPN expert shares how Kirby Smart has tipped his hand on 2023 starting QB
- Georgia football scrimmage 3 things to look for: QB floors, train wreckers, playmakers
- How much pressure will Georgia quarterback Carson Beck feel to perform well at G-Day Game?
NextGeorgia fans shouldn’t be surprised by Bear Alexander transfer, or …