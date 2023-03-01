Kirby Smart issues official statement following Jalen Carter arrest warrant

“The charges today are deeply concerning, especially as we struggle to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said in a statement released by the school. “We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has released a statement following the news that an arrest warrant for Jalen Carter has been issued for reckless driving and racing charges, both misdemeanors, on the night of Jan. 15.

The Athens Clarke Country Police Department put out a statement earlier on Wednesday, stating that the arrest warrant for Carter had been issued. The statement also shared more details regarding the fatal car accident that took place that night involving Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock.

“As a result of the ongoing investigation into the January 15, 2023 fatal crash that occurred in the 900 block Barnett Shoals Road, the Athens Clarke-Country Police Department has secured arrest warrants for Jalen Carter, 21, for Reckless Driving and Racing,” the statement read.

“The investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 201 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM. The evidence demonstrated both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour. The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.

The case will be given to the Solicitor General’s Office.”

