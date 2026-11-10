ATHENS — Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring has now missed as many field goals this season as he had in the previous two seasons combined.

Woodring’s 48-yard miss in Saturday’s win against Ole Miss marked the fourth consecutive game in which Woodring has missed a field goal.

His miss against Alabama was from 39 yards, though it was on a wet field. A 54-yard attempt against Auburn was blocked after the operation was rushed because of quarterback Gunner Stockton. Woodring next missed a 43-yard field goal attempt against Florida when weather was not a factor.

Yet as the misses mount, Woodring still has the support of the most important person in the Georgia football operation.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Peyton,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He makes them in practice. He had a great week last week, and really kicked the ball well. We tried to give him more opportunities to do that in gamelike situations in practice, and he’s done a great job of doing it. He’s just gotta go out there and make them. I’ve got a lot of confidence he will.”

Woodring is in his fourth season at Georgia and has long been one of the league’s most consistent kickers. He has the SEC record for consecutive extra points made, something he set earlier this season.

Twice last season Woodring was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, in addition to earning a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2025.

He’s been a confident and capable kicker in the past. Even in the games against Florida, Auburn and Alabama, Woodring made his next kick immediately following a miss. The game against Ole Miss was the first where Woodring didn’t have multiple field goal attempts since Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

As for why Smart is so confident in Woodring, beyond his history at Georgia, the head coach pointed to Woodring’s youth sports background.

“They’re football players too,” Smart said. “I certainly think you could make the case some of those guys are more fragile, but he’s not. He’s a multisport athlete. He’s been on the mound. He’s had to make tough plays in other sporting events.”

Georgia does have an interesting backup option in Harran Zureikat. The freshman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was the No. 1-ranked kicking prospect per ESPN, 247Sports and Kohlskicking.com. Zurekiat did make two extra points in Georgia’s win over Tennessee State but those are the only place kicking reps he’s taken in a game.

The Bulldogs did see some improved special teams play in the win over Ole Miss. Sacovie White-Helton did a better job when it came to field punts, while two of Drew Miller’s punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. For the first time all year, the Bulldogs were able to pin an opponent at their own one-yard line.

Woodring’s misses in the last two games haven’t hurt Georgia, with the Bulldogs winning by a combined 54 points.

But as the Auburn game earlier this year showed, every point matters in a close contest. For Georgia to win a national championship