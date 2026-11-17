ATHENS — Plenty of South Carolina fans were wondering why quarterback LaNorris Sellers was available against Arkansas but ultimately did not play in the loss.

It remains to be seen if Sellers suits up for the Gamecocks this week. South Carolina hosts Georgia on Saturday.

When Kirby Smart brings his No. 1team into Williams-Brice Stadium, he’ll do so with plenty of respect for the talented quarterback.

“He’s a wow player,” Smart said. “There’s two or three plays on there that are just incredible. I mean, the arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield. I mean, he looks faster than everybody on the field, and they’re really fast people on the field.”

The SEC availability reports begin coming out on Wednesday of this week.

Smart didn’t just speak about Sellers when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Below are Smart’s full comments ahead of Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Everything Kirby Smart had to say about South Carolina

Opening statement…

“Yep, I’m excited this week to get another opportunity to go on the road at night and obviously play at a venue that’s very tough to play. A lot of respect for South Carolina’s program, the atmosphere they create. I have played there personally and coached there, it seems like many times, and they do an incredible job with a good gameday atmosphere and, you know, make it exciting for really both teams in terms of the environment you get to play in. That’s why you come to the SEC, to get a chance to play in those kind of games. So we’ll start our prep today for those guys.”

On what it has taken for the offense to be more explosive…

“It takes good players. I mean, it takes good planning, good players. It takes execution. It takes attention to detail. It takes buy-in, you know, from a lot of guys because not everybody gets to be the guy that touches the ball when you’re explosive. Some guys have to protect, you know, some guys have to make sacrifices for the team to do it. But it takes a lot of work and team effort. Guys have bought into that. A lot of that’s created by the fact that you can, you know, you can run the ball. When you can run the ball, it opens up a lot of things. We haven’t always been able to run the ball, but when we have, we’ve been able to be more explosive.”

On if previous road success this year alleviates any concern over handling the atmosphere this week...

“No, I mean, you have to prepare every time. You can’t, I mean, you don’t know what kind of situation you’re going to get into, right? You don’t control everything that happens in the game. So it’s tough every time you go on the road in our league. It’s really tough there. It’s loud, great environment for college football, but no, we don’t, we don’t say, yeah, we’ve done this a couple times this year. I think that’s where people get in trouble. You’ve got to prepare for communication issues and guys playing on the road.”

On his takeaways watching film of LaNorris Sellers...

“Wow, I mean, he’s a wow player. There’s two or three plays on there that are just incredible. I mean, the arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield. I mean, he looks faster than everybody on the field, and they’re really fast people on the field. I mean, he’s taking angles away from a couple of the best defenses in the country. I don’t know there’s a more dominant player in terms of college football at what he does, when he does it. I mean, it’s just, you never know when it’s going to happen. I mean, because it’s not like, it’s not like they’re all designed runs. I mean, there are designed runs, but there’s not a lot. I mean, there’s some of them that are just incredible plays. So, a phenomenal talent. A lot of credit to their coaching staff, because, you know, the time he’s been there, he’s gotten better each and every year.”

On what he and the staff have done to keep the players mentally fresh and ready...

“Practice. I mean, we practice in tough environments. We create tough situations, repetition, offseason, physical training and mental training helps. Being in tough environments and recognizing that each moment has a history and life of its own. You have to go play the next one. You can’t let the last one impact you in a negative way. So, you build your team and your culture and your program around toughness and hard, so that when hard things happen, they respond the right way.”

On what he saw from Cortez Smith in his first start...

“He did some good things. Not really surprised by that because he practices and goes against good players each and every day. Our guys spend a lot of time blocking different defensive looks. Schumann and our defensive staff challenge the offensive line in everything we do year-round. Like, every day we’re doing something on third down. We’re doing something on first and second down. Trying to give a different look and presentation so that it requires communication. He handled that well. He wasn’t on the road. This week, hopefully Drew will be able to go and be able to play, but if he’s not, Cortez is in a good spot. He’s gaining confidence. He’s played in some tough environments in our practices as well.”

On how much coaches can influence fast starts…

“Yeah, if a coach tells you he influences that, he’s a liar, because there’s no influence over that. I mean, we’re not practicing any different than we have in the past. We’re not preparing any different than we have in the past. I would say we’re playing with confidence. I would say that our quarterback is more experienced. I think a lot of your team flow, your start of those kind of games goes with how the age and maturity of your team. I don’t know that we’re older and more mature than we were last year or the year before, but the starts have been different than some of our past ones before.”

On how this team has impacted his growth as a coach and what he’s learned from them...

“Um, well, I think you’re right that you evolve. As a coach, you’re always evolving. My staff has helped tremendously. I think we’ve got an incredible staff here. We’ve got incredible continuity. People sometimes chastise continuity and think that you need to make changes to grow and get better because you don’t get the results you want. But sometimes the results you got were the best results you could have gotten and maybe exceeded expectations. It’s not the other way around that change makes growth, it’s continuity makes growth. That’s from a staff perspective. You’re asking as far as the players, I think you learn something from all your players. This group has been a fun group to coach. They respond well to coaching, they respond well to challenges. I think I’m still learning from them.”

On seeing what he wants to from this team as far as it being player-led...

“I think that’s a coachism. You know, it’s one of those, what coach is going to tell you, he doesn’t have a player-led team, you know? They may feel some way they may, I mean, we’ve had teams that were probably more player-led in this one, we’ve had teams that were probably less player-led in this one. We challenge our guys to lead every year. And some teams take it, you know, by storm and some less than others. And our job as coaches and not really just the coaches, the people in the organization, the strength coaches, the analysts, the nutrition staff, the training staff, they fill that void of leadership and communication if you don’t have it completely there as players. But I’m very pleased with this group in terms of the leadership they’ve had.”

On Kendal Briles...

“Yeah, they do a tremendous job. They mix tempo, they’re committed to the run, they got really good backs, their offensive line plays extremely hard physical, you can see the strain on tape, it’s very obvious when you turn on the tape, how hard they play and how physical they play. The hardest thing for me is, you know, we didn’t play them two years, maybe two or three. But that’s hardcomparison, because I don’t have anything to compare it to really, other than overlap games. In terms of Kendal versus anybody else, I can tell you they’re explosive. I mean, every play could go the distance, they got speed, they got toughness. And you know, they got a quarterback that can get the ball anywhere on the field. I mean, he throws the ball 60-70 yards on a line.”

Vicari Swain...“Yeah, he’s been a great returner. It’s not just this year. I mean, we showed his returns last year multiple times to our team talking about the scheme and the blocking and everybody committed to getting their guy. When you have a really good returner, and you got a really good return team, it’s a weapon. It’s a weapon. They do a phenomenal job of number one, getting returns. It’s hard to get returns in our league. They do a good job getting returns. And he’s been a great returner for a couple years now.”

On Cortez Smith...“Yeah, he’s a great kid. He’s fun to recruit, you know, local to here. He was more laid back, smiles, jokes, understands football. He’s got good instincts. He’s a good athlete. I mean, he’s got fire, passion, energy, and he shows it in different ways. You know, I think he’s got the right kind of demeanor for playing that position, where it doesn’t do a lot of stuff bother him.

On coming in younger...

Yeah, he may have. I’m not sure his age when he came. A lot of these guys show up 17 midyear. He might have been one of those guys. I’m not positive."

On James Coley...

“Yeah, James is a developer of talent. I think the level of detail he coaches in his room is unmatched in terms of receiver rooms across the country. I think he understands the big picture. You know, he’s not just coached one position. He’s coached multiple positions, quarterbacks, tight ends, receivers. He knows what’s going on. He’s good idea guy for schemes, plans. What affects what? He’s been around a lot of good football. He’s coached in the National Football League. He’s coached great wide outs. He’s been around it a lot, so he also knows what it takes to win and it takes a committed room in that room. You know, we are. We have been very fortunate to be explosive and score points without necessarily having single person statistics that blow you away. And that’s a culture belief. He helps promote that culture along with the rest of the coaching staff that you can do more for your team than just put up statistics. And we’ve had guys in that room buy into that.

On Travais Robinson...

“Yeah, he brings a lot of confidence, a lot of good energy, a lot of experience. You know, he’s coached, I don’t know, three, four, maybe five places in our league, I think. I mean, he played in one. I know three, four of them. So he understands our conference. I think that’s important in recruiting. He understands the footprint. He’s developed some really good defensive backs. The places he’s been we have before he got here, but he brought an experience of guys he coached that has been all over the National Football League. So his reputation kind of speaks for itself. And he’s a team guy. He doesn’t really care who gets the credit. He’s worried about doing his job and doing his job with the best of ability every day.”

On Isiah Canion...

“Yeah, just create more weapons. You know, he’s size, speed guy. He’s got toughness. He’s got experience, which, you know, beginning of the year we were lacking. He brings an awareness of coverage. You know, having played in an offense very similar to ours, from where he came from, a lot of the same language, he was able to transition nicely and easily. He’s a great competitor. And just, I’m happy for him that he’s healthy and getting to compete like he wants to. And he knows he can.”

On how Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann are doing...

“Yeah, they’re leading. I mean, at the end of the day, you want good players, and you want good leadership, and you won’t buy it. And we’ve got really good coaches that have really good staffs, and they have a plan they implement. And we have a lot of scheme. So at the end of the day, you know, you got to be careful that you don’t get away from fundamentals. And I think both those coaches, as much as they like ideas, and they like different things, they don’t get away from the fundamentals of what it takes to be successful. And they got good players. So players and staff have a lot to do with it.”

On getting players reps during blowouts...

“Yeah, I can’t put it into words. I don’t know the value of it. I could make a case, there’s more value in playing. It’s valuable for the guys that might have to play later to learn and gain experience, certainly. But to what extent the value is, that’s hard for me to comprehend. I’m glad we were able to. I’d like to say that it keeps us healthier, but you know, maybe we’re healthier not in condition as well. So it’s always a flip side to each one.”