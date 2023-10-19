clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football could have some big decisions to make at the right tackle …
ATHENS — Georgia’s right tackle position has been a bit of a revolving door this season. Not in the traditionally bad way when it comes to the offensive line position, as the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Carson Beck leads Georgia football, eager for return to his hometown of …
ATHENS — Carson Beck is preparing for a homecoming start that has been a long time overdue.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia offense without Brock Bowers should tell us a lot about Carson …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers is a lot of things for Georgia. Some would say that in addition to being the best player on the No. 1 ranked team, Bowers was also the best player in …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football team knows it can make a statement without Brock Bowers: …
ATHENS — Georgia knows there is no replacing Brock Bowers. One person can’t do what Bowers can do. It’s part of the reason Bowers is such a special player for Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia QB Carson Beck shows ‘toughness and grit’ with Vanderbilt hit
ATHENS — Carson Beck provided insight into the fiery competitor that lies beneath his cool personality when he delivered a vicious shot on Vanderbilt’s C.J. Taylor last …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football could have some big decisions to make at the right …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Carson Beck leads Georgia football, eager for return to his hometown …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia offense without Brock Bowers should tell us a lot about …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football team knows it can make a statement without Brock …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: 4-star CB speedster Ondre Evans flips from LSU to Georgia …

Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.