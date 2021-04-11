Kirby Smart on playing Augusta National with his dad: ‘One of the probably happiest days I’ve had’

Kirby Smart has some pretty fond memories of getting to play Augusta National Golf Course.

The Georgia head coach, an avid golfer, recalled the time he got the chance to play the course with his father.

“I would just say blessed,” Smart said. “One of the probably happiest days I’ve had in terms of being able to experience it with my father and go there and play one round, that was really incredible. It was probably one of the highlights of he and I being able to play golf together once there.”