ATHENS — There’s a reason Georgia is ranked No. 1, and Kirby Smart reminded the audience of his ever-present standard for excellence.

Smart, with his team holding a comfortable 31-7 halftime lead over No. 18 Missouri, made his feelings clear about how the Bulldogs ended the half when asked during his on-field interview to assess the offense’s performance in the first half.

“Which quarter? Which quarter? First was great, first was awesome, first was pleasant, second was horrible,” said Smart, whose team gained 158 of its 264 first-half yards in the opening 15 minutes.

“We had two possessions there at the end that we did nothing with, and defense just fell asleep at the wheel, like this game is over or something.”

Georgia held a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and had scored on its first five offensive possessions for a 31-0 advantage before Missouri got on the scoreboard.

Smart, who famously stated during his team’s back-to-back CFP Championship seasons of 2021 and 2022 that “you’re either elite, or you’re not,” was particularly upset with two empty offensive possessions to end the first half.

“They’ve got to play for four quarters,” Smart said, “ and they’ve got to play to a standard, and we didn’t to end the half.”

Smart also had something to say about Georgia punter Drew Miller, who had two punts for 80 yards.

“He didn’t punt the ball where he’s supposed to,” Smart said, asked why he appeared upset with the punter on the sideline. “He’s got one job, punt the ball where you’re supposed to, he didn’t do it.”