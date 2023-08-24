Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said as Georgia moves into game-week prep

By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Starting later this week, the Bulldogs will begin preparing for their 2023 season opener as they take on UT-Martin to open the season.

But between naming Carson Beck the team’s starting quarterback and updating a lengthy injury report, there was still plenty for Smart to talk about when he stepped to the podium on Saturday.

Below you can see the full transcript of Smart’s comments following Wednesday’s press conference.

On injury updates for Earnest Greene, Raylen Wilson, and Branson Robinson...

“Earnest was able to go yesterday some of the time. He did have a little bit of an ankle sprain, but he was able to work out, ran Monday and practiced probably 50% of the reps yesterday, so we think he’s going to be OK.

Raylen’s still dealing with a hyperextended knee.

Branson had a significant injury yesterday (Tuesday). He had noin-contact, ruptured patella tendon. So, he will be out for the season. Tough, tough break for him. He was coming back from a toe injury on the other leg and actually was not even in a contact drill. He cut and planted and ruptured the patella tendon. He’ll make a full recovery but, unfortunately, he’ll be out for the season, which puts us in a tough situation at back.

Kendall’s actually taking some more reps and has been able to do some things, but he’s not 100%. And Anmdrtew is getting a ton of reps. Rod Robinson is getting a ton of reps, Cash is getting a lot of work. So, it will be done by committee like it always has been here.

I hate it for Branson because he had really worked hard. At the end of the spring, he came up with the turf toe and, you know, he has been battling back the whole offseason. He’s had a great summer and looked really good in the days leading up to this injury.”

Transition to preparing for an opponent ...

“It’s very different in terms of what we do at practice. We do a lot more against each other while we’re preparing for the season. It’s a lot more about mental toughness, going into the heat, pushing through, developing the entire roster. When you start talking about game-planning for a game, it’s exactly that, you’re game-planning for a game. Now, we’re not to that  point yet. We’re not working on our opponent. We take this week to work on several of our future opponents so we have footbage and material. I would say 25% of practice is focused on an opponent and 75% of the practice is focused on us, because, at the end of the day, we’re trying to get us better. But by Friday, our focus will have turned to our opponent.”

On Carson Beck as QB1 ...

“I’m never in the locker room with his, so he may have a different personality in there than Im used to. He’s very bright, he’s very intelligent, he understands situational football. He’s a product of being here three seasons, I guess it is. I mean, he’s been around, so he understands the demands that we put on the quarterback, but he also understands the demands that I put on situational football. There’s not a day we go out there that we’re not working on some specific situation at the end of the year. That helps having been through that and seeing how JT handled it, how Stetson handled it, how other guys handled it. So he’s wise, he’s intelligent, and he’s got a personality that I think the team draws to because he’s relatively quiet and doesn’t show a lot of emotion. So I think they have embraced him, and he’s done a great job in this fall camp.”

On Javon Bullard moving back to safety...

“I think more is being made of it than it is. He played that in high school, that’s what we recruited him as. The first tape we watched of him, he was playing the deep part of the field, I call it. The spacial awareness is important, angles are critical, decision-making is different than in nickel. When he came here, he had not played nickel, so the questions were more about nickel/star than they were about safety. He’s gotten more reps. It was more about learning our terminology, he picked that up. Coach Muschamp has done a tremendous job helping his confidence, allowing him to grow and make plays. He just continues to get better. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Chris (Smith) in terms of stature. He plays bigger than he probably is. He’s very intelligent and makes a lot of plays on the ball.”

On how he’s managed Carson and seen him grow even though he has not started a game...

“I think that’s Carson’s question to answer more than anything. We don’t try to manage the players or manage that. We coach them, and we tell them by choosing to come here, we’re going to coach you. We’re going to coach you and give you reps, and nothing that we told Carson, Gunner, or Brock, is not the case. We’re going to develop you, we’re going to give you lots of reps and we’re going to guarantee you more reps here than we think you’re going to get anywhere else, meaningful reps in terms of competitive, third-down situations, challenging you. What you want to become as a quarterback and what we emulate in the NFL, they’re going to learn that.

Carson’s seen that. He’s seen that every year. He’s been as close as there is to starting then as far away as No. 2 or No. 3 at times. This morning, he’s the guy who gives us the best chance. I know he’s embracing it. But I don’t think he’s looking backwards saying Ok, should I stay, should I go. I just think he’s been where his feet are, and he’s really grown as a player and has had some really good quarterback coaches to work with him.”

On Mykel Williams and his expectations...

“No. 1, he’s an extremely hard worker but he has not extra work from the spring to the fall because he was unable to go. I guess it was a couple of days into the spring when we made the decision to go ahead and have the surgery done. Once he did that, he was in the healing stages and was not able to start ramping up until mid-July. It’s still a conditioning process for him. He has really good effort. I think the biggest thing for him right now is can he play more snaps without the training that some of our guys would have had over the summer. But we’re trying to increase his ability to play more snaps and play as many as he can.”

On whether Branson’s injury changes the pass-run ratio...

“No. It’s not going to affect our run-to-pass ratio. We have capable backs. He was one of our better backs. When healthy last year, we think he was kinda coming into his own. He was learning how to pass protect. He had a really good spring while he was going. We were really excited about where he was headed. He was explosive, which he could do some things in pass-pro and running the ball that some of the other backs couldn’t do. We’re not going to have that luxury. I don’t think it changes philosophically when you’ve got Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Cash, and Andrew Paul who’s had a good camp even though he’s coming off an ACL. And then Rod. We’ve got capable backs there, and we’ve got people around them to get the ball to. I don’t see that changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you’ve got to be aware at what point there’s a drop off.”

On the kicking situation and people working at kick/punt return...

“Punt return, we’ve done it by committee. Ladd’s been back there before. Mews did a good job in the spring and has been back there. Dom has done it, both at Missouri and he’s done it here with us since arriving. Anthony Evans, Zeed. We’ve got five or six guys working punt returns.”

“Kickoff returns, Mews, Dillon Bell, Daijun, Joenel back there, Malaki has been back there. Kickoff return is probably six guys working for two spots. Punt return is probably four or five guys working for two spots. I wouldn’t say we’ve settled on anybody at either location yet, as we continue those.”

“Field goal kicker, it’s a really tight race. They’ve both been extremely accurate outside of the one scrimmage. We haven’t decided yet.”

On the offensive line, specifically the interior spots...

“Both Dylan and Micah have had tremendous springs and fall camps. Micah has been a little dinged up, so he’s missed a few reps in and out. But he’s really significant on trap plays and plug plays. He’s physical. He doesn’t shy away from contact. He gets movement. Again, he needs to improve his stamina to be able to play to the level of starter consistently every snap. Dylan’s had a great camp. Dylan’s worked at tackle and guard. He’s done a great job. He’s really physical. I think he’s kinda come into his own. He’s one of our strongest weight room players. You can see that taking effect with the offensive line. I look at those two guys as starters, and they can play their role in there with those other guys.”

On De’Nylon Morrissette coming back from suspension...

“De’Nylon’s done a good job. He’s dealing with a little bit of a groin injury right now. He had a sports hernia on the other side. He had a groin yesterday that started bothering him. But the first couple days he’s been out there with us, he’s done a really nice job. He’s competitive, tough. He brings something to the receiver room in terms of physicality. But probably don’t have the whole body of work like we’ve had with the other players to judge him.”

On Dominic Lovett and why you wanted to bring him into the program...

“We felt like he gave us depth and a playmaker at a position that we needed it. We were going to lose some good wideouts last year. We’ve lost a couple the last couple years. We played against. We’d seen him in high school. We knew about him in recruiting. We saw what he did to us when we played him, and just felt like he was a really good player and a good asset to the program. Once we were around him and knew what kind of person he was and his family, we felt like he was a good fit and a good match. It’s just a tremendous blessing. I think he’d be the first to tell you the demands and what we’re asking him to do every day at practice is taxing him more, but it’s making him a more — hopefully, to be more of a complete player, which is what he wanted.”

On Brock Bowers pushing him to be a better coach…

“Yeah, I think you would see that with coach Hartley and coach Bobo a lot. For me, it’s not so much about  just Brock, it’s about our team and how can I provide that same service for every player on the team. I think if you asked coach Hartley that question when he was up here, he’ll tell you the guy challenges him every day because you’re trying to create ways to make him better. And he’s certainly at his best for a long time and longer than most players can sustain because he’s in really great shape, he’s tough and he’s competitive. And then our offensive staff is charged with finding ways to be creative, to use him that the defense isn’t used to. But for me personally, he’s a guy on the team that leads by example and if every player could take care of their body and work as he did, we’d be in a phenomenal place.”

On how he feels about the offensive tackle transition and the guys in that room…

“Yeah, Mims was a starter last year in my opinion. He repped as a starter, all camp he played as a one. He’s flip floppin’ and played both sides, he played in really big football games as a starter, so having him back is like having a returning starter back. Earnest was unable to go at this time last year otherwise he probably would’ve been in that conversation. He would’ve gotten some playing time, but he had a pretty significant injury this time last year and he’s done a great job coming  back from that. We’re probably not in the same location in terms of depth. Obviously Blaske and Earnest have been competing for that spot and Blaske’s played really well. He’s had more struggles this fall camp than he’s had any other time in terms of the heat has been so different. But those three guys will provide depth. Xavier Truss has repped out there and played and even Monroe gets out there and gets reps. We’re like everyone else in the country, we’re constantly in need of tackles, so we’ve tried to rotate guys and make sure we have a fourth and fifth and sixth answer should we need that.”

On Malaki Starks’s growth and Starks’ next stages…

“The next stages are more leadership. More vocal, which is not natural for him. He’s a quiet, intelligent, very consistent kid. I think it’s important a guy like himself who never had to go through the struggle of fighting to earn things. I mean, he came in and he was talented and we needed him. So, if we had two returning starters and he couldn’t beat one of them out, then he wouldn’t have been in that position. He would’ve had to struggle through what some of our other players struggle through. He didn’t get that. So the struggle for him is how do I consistently work to get better and not be happy with where I am and he’s not wired that way. He’s a hard worker and he’s very conscientious, comes from a great home and, I don’t think it’ll happen, but we as coaches, we owe it to him to make sure he gets better each and every day.”

On what he’s learned over the past two years about preventing players from having a sense of entitlement...

“Yeah, I worry about complacency every day. There’s not a day that I don’t go out on the field that I don’t worry about it. But you look for it, and you look for signs of it. It’s like a fire: you try to stomp it out, you know? You don’t allow it to happen if you can help it. What prevents that from happening? Well, competition is the first way. Second way is acknowledging it and confronting it, and then the third way is mentally making sure they understand that you’re not going to get the same team week in and week out that you might have gotten had you not won two. So we try to visually paint a picture for our players to see that. We tell them that the biggest threat we have — the biggest opponent we have the entire year — is Georgia. And I think they respect that. We spend a lot of time trying to cover that. We do that regardless of what we did the previous year, so it’s all about what we do and not really what our opponents do. And that’s how you avoid the complacency factor.”

On if he told the players that people said Georgia was going 7-5 last season...

“I never thought — if I ever thought we were going 7-5, they need to check me into a psychiatric ward ‘cause I never thought that, I never said that, I never expressed that. I saw some thing where a player said that on the field or something, but these players read more stuff on Twitter and social media then I do. So what I bring to them is maybe a level of disrespect before maybe one game or two games, but not a season or not a thought of that.

I don’t think that works when you’re Georgia. I just don’t think that works. I think what works is what are we doing this week against this opponent to be better than them. And a lot of times we may line up and be favored or be better than them, so then what are doing to ourselves to make sure that we’re trying to beat everybody in the country and not somebody? I’m a lot more passionate and adamant about what we’re doing over what we’re selling as what the outside world might say or this narrative that is — like, you need this narrative of the world against us. I think we may have had that once or twice last year, but that’s not something that we’re painting the whole time. And we’re certainly not trying to paint that this year. We’re focused on better never rests. We’re focused on being the best we can.”

On his comments at the victory parade about essentially no one believed in Georgia...

“A lot of people doubted us throughout the season. You go back and watch some of the games before we played a team that was ranked higher than us. So that may have been a case for one game, but not necessarily the whole season.”

On so many players from the COVID class sticking around and Todd Hartley pointing to practice as a reason people have stayed...

“I don’t know. If you did it based on practice, they’d probably want to leave because they have tough, physical practices. I do think that the first question is what do you bring into your program? So if you’re bringing kids in that like hard, that want to develop — and they truly all say that in recruiting, but if you actually get the ones that want to develop and want to grow and get better, they embrace hard. They embrace the challenge of being physical at practice and doing that.

But as far as our retention, it’s investment. The same thing you do in anything else: if you invest in your organization, your people, your employees, your players in this case, guess what? They’re usually going to want to stay because they have a sense of wanting to do well and servicing each other. I promise you that we spend a lot of time on how can we improve our freshmen? How can we improve our sophomores? And we get return on that investment towards the junior and senior year. And I’m not talking about improving on the drill. I’m talking about improving them mentally and physically so that they can go out there and succeed in tough environments. So we’ve been able to keep a lot of those guys because we spend a lot of time with them.”

