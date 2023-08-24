Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said as Georgia moves into game-week prep

On how he feels about the offensive tackle transition and the guys in that room…

“Yeah, Mims was a starter last year in my opinion. He repped as a starter, all camp he played as a one. He’s flip floppin’ and played both sides, he played in really big football games as a starter, so having him back is like having a returning starter back. Earnest was unable to go at this time last year otherwise he probably would’ve been in that conversation. He would’ve gotten some playing time, but he had a pretty significant injury this time last year and he’s done a great job coming back from that. We’re probably not in the same location in terms of depth. Obviously Blaske and Earnest have been competing for that spot and Blaske’s played really well. He’s had more struggles this fall camp than he’s had any other time in terms of the heat has been so different. But those three guys will provide depth. Xavier Truss has repped out there and played and even Monroe gets out there and gets reps. We’re like everyone else in the country, we’re constantly in need of tackles, so we’ve tried to rotate guys and make sure we have a fourth and fifth and sixth answer should we need that.”

On Malaki Starks’s growth and Starks’ next stages…

“The next stages are more leadership. More vocal, which is not natural for him. He’s a quiet, intelligent, very consistent kid. I think it’s important a guy like himself who never had to go through the struggle of fighting to earn things. I mean, he came in and he was talented and we needed him. So, if we had two returning starters and he couldn’t beat one of them out, then he wouldn’t have been in that position. He would’ve had to struggle through what some of our other players struggle through. He didn’t get that. So the struggle for him is how do I consistently work to get better and not be happy with where I am and he’s not wired that way. He’s a hard worker and he’s very conscientious, comes from a great home and, I don’t think it’ll happen, but we as coaches, we owe it to him to make sure he gets better each and every day.”

On what he’s learned over the past two years about preventing players from having a sense of entitlement...

“Yeah, I worry about complacency every day. There’s not a day that I don’t go out on the field that I don’t worry about it. But you look for it, and you look for signs of it. It’s like a fire: you try to stomp it out, you know? You don’t allow it to happen if you can help it. What prevents that from happening? Well, competition is the first way. Second way is acknowledging it and confronting it, and then the third way is mentally making sure they understand that you’re not going to get the same team week in and week out that you might have gotten had you not won two. So we try to visually paint a picture for our players to see that. We tell them that the biggest threat we have — the biggest opponent we have the entire year — is Georgia. And I think they respect that. We spend a lot of time trying to cover that. We do that regardless of what we did the previous year, so it’s all about what we do and not really what our opponents do. And that’s how you avoid the complacency factor.”