Everything Georgia coach Kirby Smart said as Georgia moves into game-week prep

“It’s very different in terms of what we do at practice. We do a lot more against each other while we’re preparing for the season. It’s a lot more about mental toughness, going into the heat, pushing through, developing the entire roster. When you start talking about game-planning for a game, it’s exactly that, you’re game-planning for a game. Now, we’re not to that point yet. We’re not working on our opponent. We take this week to work on several of our future opponents so we have footbage and material. I would say 25% of practice is focused on an opponent and 75% of the practice is focused on us, because, at the end of the day, we’re trying to get us better. But by Friday, our focus will have turned to our opponent.”
On Carson Beck as QB1 ...
“I’m never in the locker room with his, so he may have a different personality in there than Im used to. He’s very bright, he’s very intelligent, he understands situational football. He’s a product of being here three seasons, I guess it is. I mean, he’s been around, so he understands the demands that we put on the quarterback, but he also understands the demands that I put on situational football. There’s not a day we go out there that we’re not working on some specific situation at the end of the year. That helps having been through that and seeing how JT handled it, how Stetson handled it, how other guys handled it. So he’s wise, he’s intelligent, and he’s got a personality that I think the team draws to because he’s relatively quiet and doesn’t show a lot of emotion. So I think they have embraced him, and he’s done a great job in this fall camp.”
On Javon Bullard moving back to safety...
“I think more is being made of it than it is. He played that in high school, that’s what we recruited him as. The first tape we watched of him, he was playing the deep part of the field, I call it. The spacial awareness is important, angles are critical, decision-making is different than in nickel. When he came here, he had not played nickel, so the questions were more about nickel/star than they were about safety. He’s gotten more reps. It was more about learning our terminology, he picked that up. Coach Muschamp has done a tremendous job helping his confidence, allowing him to grow and make plays. He just continues to get better. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of Chris (Smith) in terms of stature. He plays bigger than he probably is. He’s very intelligent and makes a lot of plays on the ball.”
On how he’s managed Carson and seen him grow even though he has not started a game...