Kirby Smart reaffirms his strong stance on Georgia-Florida

The topic came up when Smart exchanged playful banter with Florida legend Tim Tebow on the SEC Network during SEC Media Days

Just in case anyone was still wondering, UGA coach Kirby Smart made it clear yet again where he stands on the future of the Georgia-Florida game on Wednesday.

“I’m competing against (coaches) all across the SEC, who host recruits at their biggest game,” Smart said, via al.com.

“When Auburn plays Alabama, guess where the recruits are? When LSU and Alabama play, that’s where the biggest recruits want to go. It’s an opportunity for us to bring these kids, who fly in from all over the country — what game do they want to come see Georgia play? They’d like to see Georgia play Florida, but they can’t do that.

“It’s very important. Recruiting is very important. … I just can’t get a Florida coach to agree with me about (moving the game).”

Smart’s stance is based solely on recruiting – and the disadvantage it gives the Bulldogs by playing the annual showdown in Florida each year. On the flip side, some UGA fans prefer the neutral site because it’s a tradition, and they like the annual trip to the Florida beaches at the start of the winter.

Georgia-Florida has been played in Jacksonville almost every year since the 1933, and it could stay that way after former UGA athletics director Greg McGarity was hired as the president and CEO of Gator Bowl Sports, which helps organize the SEC rivalry game. New UGA athletics director Josh Brooks was McGarity’s hand-picked successor with the Bulldogs.

The “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” will be played in Jacksonville through at least the 2023 season, with a two-year option until 2025, per DawgNation’s Mike Griffith. The furture of the game will decided by athletic adminstrators at both schools.