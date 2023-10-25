ATHENS — Georgia may have a decision to make at the right tackle position entering Saturday’s game against Florida. In part because it could get two key players at the position back from injury.

Amarius Mims has been out since the South Carolina game with an ankle injury. Xavier Truss left the team’s win over Vanderbilt with an ankle as well.

After the first two practices of the week, Smart had a better idea as far as the availability of both players.

“Yeah, both guys have been able to take some reps and work. Xavier is probably ahead of Mims, which is what we expected, but I was really pleased with Mims,” Smart said. “He pushed really hard today and got out there, got some work in. And Truss has been out there both days.”

Mims started the first three games of the season at the position, with Truss next stepping in for the following four games. Truss had been playing left guard prior to the Mims injury. With Truss at right tackle, Dylan Fairchild has started the past four games at left guard.

In the event Georgia is without both players, freshman Monroe Freeling would be next up for the Bulldogs at the position. He filled in for Truss during the team’s win over Vanderbilt.

The last true freshman to start on the offensive line for Georgia was Andrew Thomas back in the 2017 season. But reviews for Freeling have been positive to this point in his young career.

“We almost kind of treat him like he’s not a freshman. Sometimes we’ll get mad at him because he’ll mess something up, and then we realize, yeah, he’s still a freshman,” Fairchild said of Freeling. “He’s so advanced compared to what we all came in as, and he’s really ahead of a lot of other people he was compared to in high school so we treat him that way. He’s kind of already a vet, but he’s not. He’s a freshman. We’ve got to remember that, he’s got to remember that and just try to have him keep rolling with the punches and mistakes.”

Georgia ranks first in the SEC in sacks allowed, even while dealing with some of the issues on the offensive line. But this group still knows it can play better.

It will have to as the Bulldogs are going to be without star tight end Brock Bowers.

“I guess we’ve done an OK job of minimizing sacks, and I think it’s come from a couple things,” Sedrick Van Pran said. “I think we do a decent job of protecting. I definitely think that we have some technique things that we can be better at for sure, but also too I think Carson does a tremendous job of trying to get rid of the ball. So I think it’s a bit of everything. I think we do a pretty good job of protecting but also I think Carson does a good job of not holding the ball for 10 seconds.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, running backs Roderick Robinson and Kendall Milton continue to trend in a positive direction. Robinson has been out since the South Carolina game, while Milton left in the second quarter of the Vanderbilt game.

Smart added that outside linebacker Darris Smith is still not with the team.

Georgia’s game against Florida on Saturday is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start. CBS will broadcast the annual rivalry game.

Georgia football injury report

Brock Bowers, ankle --out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Darris Smith, not with the team -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- questionable

Xavier Truss, ankle --questionable

Kendall Milton, knee -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable