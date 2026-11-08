OXFORD, Miss. — Georgia’s SEC dynasty is alive and well after a dominant 42-7 win over Ole Miss put the Bulldogs atop the SEC, and very likely the CFP rankings.

“I think Gunner (Stockton) played well, played to a standard,” Smart said in his ABC television on-field interview. “The offensive line played to a standard, dominated their front, which is big, and that’s what we wanted to do.”

Stockton was incredibly efficient, 9-of-15 passing for 186 yards and four touchdowns — three of them to receiver Talyn Taylor — and Stockton also scored on a 15-yard touchdown run.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 SEC) entered the game intent on stopping 10th-ranked Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3) quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and accomplished that mission, as the Rebels’ QB finished 18-of-34 passing for 170 yards and an interception and minus-12 yards rushing on nine carries — four of them sacks.

“Great job by the defensive staff, kids bought into the plan,” Smart said. “We talked about sticking to the plan, sticking to the plan, they stuck to the plan.”

Ole Miss suffered its worst home loss since a 62-7 loss to Alabama in 2018 in seeing its 16-game home field win streak snapped.

The Rebels, out-gained 481 yards to 252, didn’t score until there was 10:43 left in the fourth quarter.

“I’m not disappointed with it,” Smart said of his team losing the shutout, “because we had some kids that learned a lot of lessons on that last drive.

“We play well up front, we got pressure, it was a big win for Georgia and our program.”

The Bulldogs return to action Saturday at home against No. 18 Missouri, a 34-20 loser to No. 7 Texas on Saturday.