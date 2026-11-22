COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kirby Smart said patience paid off for his No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night after beating South Carolina, 34-6.

The win vaults Georgia into its sixth-straight SEC Championship Game (Dec. 5) — a conference record — against Texas, Alabama or Tennessee.

Smart wasn’t ready to talk about the SEC title game, however, when asked by ABC TV reporter Laura Rutledge what playing in that game again means.

“I would say, we got Georgia Tech next week,” Smart said, “and I’m smart enough to know what that means.”

The Bulldogs close the regular season with the Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday — the time has yet to be announced.

Saturday’s game at South Carolina was shaping up to be a challenge, too, as the No. 21-ranked Gamecocks scored first and Georgia didn’t lead until Nate Frazier’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the second quarter triggered a 31-0 game-ending run.

“Patience, I told our players, you don’t get paid the first of the month, you get paid at the end of the month, and we didn’t get paid until the second half because of all the pounding and all the physicality has to take its toll,” Smart said. “This was a good football team we were playing, very talented, on the road (in the SEC) at night, for the third time, and our guys embraced that challenge.”

Smart said Georgia’s physicality was key in setting up explosive offensive plays, and his defense swarmed throughout the night, keeping South Carolina star QB LaNorris Sellers in check (10-of-18 passing, 87 yards, interception; nine carries, 24 yards).

“(Run) and the play-action worked together, and I thought our defense stepped up tonight, we didn’t tackle real well, we did some things sloppy,” Smart said.

“But our kids played hard, we needed this tight game, you’ve got to play in these tight games down the stretch, and I though our guys responded, I’m so proud for the university of Georgia tonight.”