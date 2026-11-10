ATHENS — Georgia figures to be No. 1 when the College Football Playoff Rankings are released at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, but for Kirby Smart it will be another day at the office.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1 SEC) are more focused on preparations for Missouri (6-3, 3-3) than rankings or a potential three-peat in the SEC Championship Game.

“The ranking means nothing,” Smart said. “Why would we change something based on the ranking? That has nothing to do with what we do.”

Smart commented on the challenge his team would have handling success after the 42-7 win over Ole Miss, citing the Auburn loss that followed an impressive 20-17 road win at Alabama that led UGA to a No. 1 ranking earlier this season.

“We went on the road last time and beat a team at night that’s a really good team, too, and didn’t take care of business the next week,” Smart said on Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi. “So, you know, how you handle success says a lot about you. Our guys are starting to kind of believe in each other and believe in the plan.”

And that plan and the preparation, Smart made clear, is not going to change.

“We have a Monday schedule, we have a Tuesday schedule, we have a Wednesday schedule, we have a Thursday schedule, w.e have a Friday, Saturday, Sunday schedule,” Smart said. “We’re going to follow that schedule no matter what, until it’s completely inoperable or we’re just dysfunctional and we can’t function.”

Smart noted that for all the fanfare surrounding the Georgia program right now — the Bulldogs are the betting favorites to win the CFP Championship per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

UGA’s odds are at +250, ahead of Notre Dame (+400), Alabama (+550), Miami (+850), Indiana (+950) and Texas (+1000) — the team must stay grounded.

“We don’t really get into the highs and the lows and the roller-coaster rides that you guys go on,” Smart said, directing his comment at the media members in attendance at his press conference in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“I don’t mean that to be negative. We just try to stay as even-keel as we can and just keep getting our roster better.”

Total times ranked No. 1 in CFP rankings

• Alabama, 24 times

• Georgia 15 times

• Ohio State 9 times

• Clemson 8 times

• Oregon 6 times

• LSU 3 times

• Mississippi State 3 times

• Indiana 1 time

• Michigan 1 time

• Tennessee 1 time

• Miami 1 time