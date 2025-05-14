We are in the thick of talking season, as the 2025 college football season is still over three months away.

And Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has plenty to talk about when it comes to his team and the upcoming season.

Smart is participating in the Regions Tradition Champions Club event at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday. Prior to that appearance, Smart was on WJOX 94.5 radio with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic.

Much of the offseason discussion around Georgia at this point centers around the quarterback position, with Georgia needing to replace now-Miami Hurricane Carson Beck.

Smart shared his thoughts on what Georgia has at the position and what he is looking for.

“For me, it’s about who plays the best, who gives us the best chance to win,” Smart said.

Georgia did not bring in any quarterbacks via the transfer portal this offseason, either in the winter or spring window. The two new additions to the room are Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender, as both signed as members of the 2025 recruiting class. Montgomery was limited as he recovered from a knee injury.

The top two competitors for the quarterback job are Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. Stockton took most of the reps with the first-team offense during the team’s spring game.

But Smart made it clear that Puglisi has a chance to compete for and win the starting job.

“We’ve got a young kid coming up that has not had many real reps,” Smart said. “He didn’t go through spring last year. This was his first real spring in Puglisi. He’s coming up, getting better.”

As for Stockton, he’s got an edge in terms of experience due in large part to taking over for an injured Beck at the end of last season.

He made his first career start in a loss to Notre Dame. And while it wasn’t the greatest of performances, Stockton impressed both Smart and McElroy.

“Gunner showed me a lot in that game,” McElroy said. “He made some plays in that game that will be lost and forgotten. I mean, that guy’s a baller. He’s got some baller quality.”

Stockton has a noticeable edge in terms of experience over Puglisi. While Smart did not name a starting quarterback, he did highlight how critical Stockton’s time in the Georgia system is for the quarterback position.

“It’s what we believe is the process of growing kids up and getting them better. And he’s been in the program for a while,” Smart said of Stockton. “Now Puglisi’s in those same footsteps. And he gets a chance to compete.”

Georgia wrapped up spring practice back in April, with Stockton, Puglisi, Montgomery, Millender and Colter Ginn all getting 15 practices to show what they could do.

The quarterback position battle is expected to continue into fall practice, which will begin in August. Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30.