By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
4 hours ago
Georgia football stock report: Kirby Smart needs buy-in on faster start
ATHENS — Georgia played arguably its best game of the season, from an execution standpoint, and yet Kirby Smart notes there is plenty to work on.
Mike Griffith
6 hours ago
Georgia football winners and losers after dispatching Mississippi State
Winner: Elyiss Williams
Connor Riley
18 hours ago
Georgia favored over Texas, storylines aplenty in SEC showdown
ATHENS — Texas is back — in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings — but Georgia will be favored when the teams meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
22 hours ago
AP Poll Top 25 only adds hype to Week 12 Georgia football-Texas game
ATHENS — The Georgia-Texas game has been circled all season by college football fans.
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
Coaches Poll Top 25 sees Georgia maintain its rankings after avoiding trap …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was already texting Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Saturday.
Connor Riley
