clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart shares why he wasn’t calling a timeout, what officials told …
AUBURN, Ala. — The officials were a key figure in Georgia’s 20-10 win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart gives hilarious answer on why he won’t say ‘HBTFD’ after win …
AUBURN, Ala. — There was no downplaying the win from Kirby Smart after the 20-10 win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
3 quick takeaways from Georgia’s amazing 20-10 win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia football flexed its resiliency muscles at Auburn on Saturday night, turning the game around at halftime en route to the 20-10 victory.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football Auburn instant observations as Bulldogs steal rivalry win
AUBURN, Ala. —&nbsp;Football is a game of inches. Against Auburn, the difference may have been millimeters.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia takes momentum into halftime, down 10-3 at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn dominated throughout the first half, but a late goal-line stand and ensuing scoring drive enabled Georgia to stay within a touchdown as the teams headed …
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment