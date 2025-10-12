clock icon
1 minute ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
1 minute ago
Kirby Smart shares why he wasn’t calling a timeout, what officials told …
AUBURN, Ala. — The officials were a key figure in Georgia’s 20-10 win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
24 minutes ago
Kirby Smart gives hilarious answer on why he won’t say ‘HBTFD’ after win …
AUBURN, Ala. — There was no downplaying the win from Kirby Smart after the 20-10 win over Auburn.
Connor Riley
59 minutes ago
3 quick takeaways from Georgia’s amazing 20-10 win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia football flexed its resiliency muscles at Auburn on Saturday night, turning the game around at halftime en route to the 20-10 victory.
Mike Griffith
1 hour ago
Georgia football Auburn instant observations as Bulldogs steal rivalry win
AUBURN, Ala. — Football is a game of inches. Against Auburn, the difference may have been millimeters.
Connor Riley
3 hours ago
Georgia takes momentum into halftime, down 10-3 at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn dominated throughout the first half, but a late goal-line stand and ensuing scoring drive enabled Georgia to stay within a touchdown as the teams headed …
Mike Griffith
