ATHENS — Despite being one of the top teams in the country, Georgia did not have a single night game this season.

Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech will start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Conversly, the Bulldogs have had three night road games. Georgia won all three of those contests, beating Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

As for why Georgia did not enjoy the same perks that come with a home night game, Smart shared his thoughts on the matter.

“It’s one of those things that you don’t control. When you don’t control it, I don’t really make a big deal about it,” Smart said. “I love a night game environment. It think it’s incredible in terms of the crowd noise, the impact it has on the game. I like 3:30 environments too. It’s six of one, half a dozen of another for me when it comes to recovery and getting ready for the next week. I wish we could always lock in one or two to get them. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that this year.”

Smart wasn’t just discussing kickoff times on Monday, as he spent plenty of time previewing this week’s game against Georgia Tech.

Below are Smart’s full comments from his Monday news conference.

Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia faces Georgia Tech

Opening statement...

“I’d first give a shoutout to our women’s volleyball team, and what an incredible win they had the other day and wish them luck today. They knocked off No 3 Florida in the quarterfinal, and highest-ranked win in our program’s history. So I love following Georgia athletics and a lot of support for those ladies and hope they keep it going today.”

“With that, we’ll be moving onto Georgia Tech. Big rivalry game. One that a lot people in this state watch and look forward to. I know Brent well. I’ve known him a long time. Really good football coach. I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game. The physicality in this game’s unmatched. I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played. They’re physical at the point of attack. They believe in running the ball just like we do, so both teams are built very similarly in terms of the culture and the way they want to strike people and block people. So our guys will be focused on this game, and we’ve got Thanksgiving going on, so it’s always a different kind of week, as most college kids aren’t. Hopefully we’ll have a great turnout for this game at home Saturday.”

On Andrew Thacker’s familiarity with Georgia Tech...

“I don’t think there’s any great contribution based on who we play. His contributions are he has great energy, enthusiasm. He’s a great teacher. He loves the game. He’s passionate about it. He’s got FPE. It’s not really about Georgia Tech with him. Has nothing to do with who we’re playing, in terms of how he contributes.”

On how five-for-five impacts senior-day plans...

“We have stipulations that we believe in as an organization. We give the players those stipulations. Outside of that, if they fall under the umbrella, then they get an option to walk. It doesn’t change anything for us.”

On how no classes changes schedule and a Thanksgiving team dinner...

“No, not really. It doesn’t change our schedules. We have to have time to prepare as coaches, so we don’t want to change anything in terms of our prep time, so we’re practicing as if we’re in school, as if we’re doing everything the same. Now we change at the end of the week for Thanksgiving, but we don’t change early in the week to allow our coaches time to prep for practice and get ready.”

On learning about this team on road in SEC night games and not having one in Athens...

“I’m proud of our guys. When you go on the road and play, it’s certainly tough environments in the SEC. It makes you, it gives you more confidence to do it the next time you do it. That momentum sometimes builds. That confidence sometimes builds. Sometimes you can make the case you get greater focus on the road, especially when you’re playing at night in somebody else’s place or against a ranked opponent. It helps motivate your team to practice well, as well.

On not playing a home night game this year...

“It’s one of those things that you don’t control. When you don’t control it, I don’t really make a big deal about it. I love a night game environment. It think it’s incredible in terms of the crowd noise, the impact it has on the game. I like 3:30 environments too. It’s six of one, half a dozen of another for me when it comes to recovery and getting ready for the next week. I wish we could always lock in one or two to get them. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that this year.”

On Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Khamari Brooks improvement...

“They’ve both improved immensely. JJA’s worked really hard at his skill set, his game. He’s been really natural at batting balls, making plays on quarterbacks. He’s got great toughness. I think his biggest thing is been staying healthy. Khamari’s grown as a player. He continues to grow and continues to get better.”

On Ellis Robinson using time during week to give back to community...

“It’s something we learned about our team even back during COVID. When you’re sharing with your community, and you’re trying to spend time with people in your community, our guys are blessed to be on the platform. Ellis is very blessed to be on the platform he’s on. He’s got a wonderful family. They want to give back. I’m just happy they do it here in this community that’s been good to them and supports them, but a lot of our players do that. They have drives, backpacks, foundations. They have a lot more capacity to be out in front of people. No better time than while you’re in college to learn to give back for the blessings you’ve been given, and he’s done that with his family.”

On familiarity with running back Justice Haynes...

“His toughness, yards after contact. He’s a really good receiver, can catch the ball out of the backfield. Pass pro. He’s been in three programs, so he’s learned a lot of offense. He’s very intelligent. He can pick things up really well. He’s running really well. He’s lined up at Wildcat and done some things, so he’s a talented football player.”

On Vinnie Sunseri’s path...

“Just really happy for his success. He was so much fun to coach. Coach’s kid like I was. His dad was on staff. He played right there in Tuscaloosa, and I forget what year they moved there, but he didn’t grow up his whole life there. He came in and played some of his high school career there. I always remember Nick standing on the table for him when you have recruiting decisions to make. There’s kids all over the country that you can recruit, and he hand-picked Vinnie and said this spot is mine. We’re taking this kid. He’s going to be something. At the time, you’re recruiting these 5-stars, the best player in the country at every position. Here’s a kid that’s probably overlooked locally, and he’s a dang good football player. I learned a lot from Nick in regards to that because he stood on the table for Vinnie, and it paid off. He was a really good football player for us, played in the National Football League, and he’s a good coach now. I’m really happy for watching him go through the coaching profession. His dad and his family have all been good friends to my family.”

On when the process-oriented approach philosophy started...

“I think it’s a learned trait. I think you constantly learn in this profession. You take things from everybody you work with. You see the results of it. It’s probably never more important than the society we live in today of the me, me, me, now, now, now. Where can I go? What can you do for me? What can you pay me? Where am I going to go next? Who wants me? To really focus on process over results. If you’re chasing results and me, me, me, you’ll probably never get to where you want to go. We really try to sell that process over results here.”

On Chris Cole up for Nagurski Award...

“Yeah, watch the tape would be the first thing. He pops off on tape. He plays at a different speed than guys. You even go back to the end of last year. He had some wow plays that has led to this year’s success. Nobody works harder. Nobody’s higher character. Nobody gives back more. He’s selfless. He’s dedicated himself to his team. He never complains. At the end of the day, that position is not about a nomination or a giving out kudos. It’s about performance. It’s about production. He’s produced. He’s performed. And he’s talented.”

On egoless nature of tight end room and Lawson Luckie’s role...

“I think he is part of the culture spreader. His personality is such that if he’s not going to be screaming about the ball, me, me, me, then why should I? Those guys work really well together. They work really hard. They compete. I mean they don’t know sometimes how much I think they impact each other in terms of they create value for each other in packages, that if they play in well in 12, then they get more plays in 12. If they play well in 13, they get more. If they do things in 11, do certain things well, then they get plays designed for them. That room has been selfless. The two coaches in that room deserve a lot of credit too.”

On Glenn Schumann’s link to Florida State...

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it. But the University of Georgia is focused on Georgia Tech.”

On understanding the rivalries...

“I think you’d have to ask the players that because some would, some wouldn’t. But neither right or wrong. We as old heads think that it has to be one way. I’ve learned it’s all perspective. How do they see it? If they’re motivated to win to be great for the team, does it matter who they’re playing? Does the hatred for someone make you play better? I don’t know. Certainly some of our guys and the kids in-state know the value of a rivalry, but I think each kid is an individual answer on that.”

On Ethan Barbour taking advantage of snaps...

“He’s done a great job. He’s been banged up. He’s played through pain. Last week he was injured, didn’t get his full quota of reps during the week, but he never shied away. He’s contact tough. He wanted to play. He practiced injured even though his reps were a little bit down, and he played well in the game. He plays physical. Ethan’s a competitor. He’s a talented young man. He can do a lot of things. He’s just a one kind of guy. It’s not like he’s just a blocker. He’s a good route runner. He can play back. He can go in and do protections. He can do a lot of things.”

On Dwight Phillips’ development and Justin Williams’ recent big plays....

“They both improved tremendously. I think, with Peanut, it was probably less about development and more about opportunity. He’s gotten more opportunity. He’s a kid that’s been through some injuries. He’s had a shoulder. He’s had things that have bothered him. But he’s fought through all of that. He’s really tough for his size. He plays bigger than he actually he is. Obviously he’s a weapon in terms of his speed. He’s gotten better all-around. He’s always known the offense. He’s always very bright, so it wasn’t a matter of learning it. It was about getting opportunities. The more opportunities he’s got, he sees those. But we also have to be aware and smart about use and overuse with him to make sure that he gets through the games and this long, grueling season. Justin’s been great. He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. He and Chris are like best friends, and they challenge each other every day as leaders and people as men. There’s not a better citizen than Justin than getting in front of a group, talking. The dude’s passionate, plays hard, and he’s playing his best football this year.”

On Chris Fowler’s comments about Drew Bobo’s return for SEC title...

“I don’t know where he would get that from. Never has anybody said that. We thought he would be really close to playing last week. We think he’ll be able to play this week, and we’re day-to-day with Drew.”

On nine-game SEC schedule now that it’s complete...

“I don’t know how to answer that one. We managed it like we managed it. It’s the next game. We didn’t sit there and say, OK guys, we’ve got a ninth SEC game, everything’s gonna change. We were playing somebody. Was it going to be physical and grueling? Yes. Has it been physical and grueling? Yes. Is it going to be physical and grueling this week? Yes. Is going to be another one next week? Yes. So it is what it is. But I don’t know. I didn’t look at it like how we managed it because I don’t look at things that way. I look at things through who am I worried about this week. Who we got our bullseye on and what we’re focussed on.”

On it affecting substitution strategies...

“We’re not basing things on that. We have a history of how we do things, but that doesn’t change based on how teams we play. We want to play as many guys as we can in the game. That’s the objective.”

On process-driven group of players and what you learn in this point of the schedule...

“What have I learned? I want to see development. Every day we go out to practice, guys. I’m not just working on this year’s team. I working on next year’s team. I’m working on how we getting the right guys the reps. There’s only so many reps your starters can take. Y’all may not agree or understand that we’re not going out there with 22 people and practicing. We’re going out with 125. I want my 120th player better than somebody else’s 40th. Based on what drills we do, how many reps we get, how is he working, we’re in a constant state of improvement, and that’s for everybody. Some guys can take more reps than others, but everybody’s in a constant state of improvement, including me. So that’s our focus on this week and the weeks beyond.”