WATCH: Everything Kirby Smart said about Georgia football to start fall camp

“I don’t know that I could measure by anything we see in the summer. Summer is built so much around conditioning and weights, which that’s not pertinent to being train-wreckers and havoc-makers with football pads on. It may can measure strength and be a measure of stamina, but not necessarily disruptive nature. I don’t know where we’re at in terms of that. I certainly concern myself with depth at all positions, but that’s a position, the defensive line, so I would say end, tackle, and nose all in one, concerns me in terms of depth. A lot of positions worry me with depth. Offensive tackle concerns me at depth. We’ve been spoiled at some positions. Every year it’s different, a different issue each and every year. That’s one of the issues we have this year is do we have enough players to play winning football at each position group.”

On how the non-conference schedule may affect Georgia at the end of the year:

“I mean, the thought’s never even crossed my mind. I mean, is there any part of that that I control? No, so I cannot concern myself with any part of that. I mean, all we can do is go out and try to schedule the best we can, and when we scheduled the game with Oklahoma, we were trying to do that. We were trying to create this identity of we wanted to play our conference schedule, we wanted to play Georgia Tech, and we wanted to play others. And, you know, we lost out on that because of realignment — adding teams to the conference. That just is what it is. I certainly don’t concern myself with the thoughts of the College Football Playoff committee because I don’t have any control over it.”

On how hard it will be to replace offensive coordinator Todd Monken:

“Yeah, I think anytime you lose a coordinator, you could rank it up there with, like, is that equal to an assistant coach? Probably not. I mean, you would think losing a coordinator is greater than others. I think retaining the rest of the offensive staff — and I think Todd would be the first to tell you, you know, once I knew he was leaving and I sat down and had a long meeting with him, he re-emphasized how good this staff was at doing their job of presenting him ideas. I think a lot of people look at offensive coordinator as an island and this guy just sits over there and comes up with this stuff himself. Well, they have 15-20 meetings a week on Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday where each coach gives a presentation of ideas or things they can do offensively, and he gets to sit back and be the decision maker on what’s in and what’s not. And those ideas really helped him, and he was quick to say, ‘Coach, you’re going to be fine no matter who you put in that position because you’re going to oversee it and make sure they do it right as the leader, and then they’re going to do a good job because they have pride in their performance as assistant coaches on offense and then whoever you put in that position is going to have good players and be able to have good players and be able to be successful. We were very fortunate to have Todd the time he was here, the growth he allowed us to make, the confidence he exuded with the players. He had a package of offense that he felt confident in that fit the players that he was given. He made the personnel fit his scheme. I don’t see that changing. You know, obviously the quarterback is a major, major part of that, and we had really good quarterback play last year. So a lot of times your offense is predicated off your quarterback play, so how well will our quarterback play? And that’s the question.”

