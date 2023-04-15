Master of roster management: Kirby Smart takes transfers in stride, ‘it’s the way of the world’

The Bulldogs have won the past two national championships despite losing 25 players to the portal n addition to the 25 players selected in the NFL draft over the past two years.

ATHENS -- Kirby Smart has risen to the top of the coaching ranks by recruiting, developing and managing his Georgia football rosters better than any program in the country.

“That’s ultimately the climate that we have created and more power to them,” Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have benefitted from the portal, and we have benefitted from the portal. We had a couple guys out there today that came by way of the portal made some really good plays.”

No doubt, West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith had one of the two interceptions in the scrimmage and appears on the verge of winning a starting job at the Star position.

Missouri transfer Dominic Lovett looked as good as any Georgia receiver in recent memory, showing an ability to separate from defenders in coverage and make yards after the catch.

The 2021 team benefitted from Clemson transfer cornerback Derion Kendrick, who earned a starting spot and was the Defensive MVP in Georgia’s dominant 34-11 win over Michigan in the CFP Orange Bowl.

The 2020 Bulldogs saw USC quarterback JT Daniels save a Top 10 season with a 400-yard passing game and come-from-behind New Year’s Six win over unbeaten Cincinnati, and in 2019 Miami transfer receiver Lawrence Cager and Tennessee tight end transfer Eli Wolf provided clutch-catches amid a rebuilding receivers room.

The 2017-2018 and 2019 Georgia teams benefitted from Tulsa transfer J.R. Reid, who earned All-SEC and later All-American honors at safety.