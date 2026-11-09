ATHENS — As Georgia continues to make its way through SEC play, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on several Bulldogs.

Smart did not offer any new information on cornerback Ellis Robinson, who left Saturday’s game in the fourth quarter.

The Georgia coach did share that Robinson was dealing with a thigh or hip injury following Georgia’s 42-7 win. Robinson left Georgia’s win over Florida the week prior with a knee injury.

As for defensive back Tyriq Green, Smart did provide an update. The freshman defensive back has been out since he left the team’s win over Western Kentucky with an ankle injury.

“We’re hoping to get him back,” Smart said on Monday. “He probably would’ve been cleared to play last week. I don’t know that we could’ve carved a role in such a short time that he was cleared. He’s been working his way back. We’re expecting to have him try to fill some more roles this week. We have to kinda see where he’s at. Sometimes with that injury, it’s the stop-start. It’s the slamming on the brakes that hurts, not the accelerating, so we’ll see where he’s at this week.”

Green was Georgia’s kick returner and could possibly help out on other special teams as well.

The Bulldogs did see wide receiver Isiah Canion return to action. He had not played since injuring his knee against Arkansas.

Canion did not have a catch in the win and was targeted just once. Talyn Taylor was Georgia’s only wide receiver to catch a pass on Saturday.

“He’s a work in progress,” Smart said. “He really wanted to play two weeks ago against Florida and don’t think he was 100%. He was trying to go available, and he had a really good week of practice last week, and we said OK, this guy’s getting back closer to 100%. He had some good days last week and got to play some more snaps. We weren’t able to really to get him involved as we wanted to, but we know what’s there.”

Craig Dandridge did not finish the win over Ole Miss, with Smart noting he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Georgia did have wide receiver Thomas Blackshear dress out for the first time since he injured his collarbone against Vanderbilt.

“We’re dinged up all across the board at wideout,” Smart said. “We’ve got guys all over the place, injured, out, coming back. We really need him (Canion) to be back full strength to help us. He gives us so much more than just a wideout because he’s bigger, physical, and he’s older than some of our guys.”

Running back Chauncey Bowens was also able to dress out against Ole Miss, but like Blackshear, did not play in the win.

Bowens has not played since Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

“He’s not 100%,” Smart said of Bowens. “Just because someone’s dressed up and cleared does not mean they’re able to go out there to play and perform. He’s working his tail off to get back. The fact he was even available says a lot about his toughness and his want to be there for the team. He’s working hard at that. He’s trying to go. He’s trying to do things. The training staff, the doctors, and everybody we’ve met with are comfortable with where he is and what he’s doing, but he is not 100% right now.”

Even without Bowens, Georgia ran for 295 yards. Nate Frazier led the way with 107 yards on 16 carries.

The SEC will put out an availability report on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to provide a better idea of where things stand with Georgia.

The Bulldogs’ game against Missouri is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Georgia football injury report