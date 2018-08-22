Kirk Herbstreit labels two Bulldogs as breakout stars

Around the Dawghouse will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Kirk Herbstreit thinks highly of two D’Andres Kirk Herbstreit might be the most recognized face/voice in all of college football. And ESPN published Herbstreit’s list of “The Herbie’s” were he picks some of his favorite players for the upcoming season. And under the “Breakout stars” category both D’Andre Walker and D’Andre Swift made the cut. Walker figures to take on a much bigger role in the defense due to the departures of Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy at the outside linebacker position. Last season, Walker ranked second on the team in sacks with 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. If he can improve on those numbers he could be talked about in a similar light to Roquan Smith.

As for Swift, most Georgia fans remember his huge touchdown run against Auburn in the SEC Championship game. Despite backing up Sony Michel and Nick Chubb last year, he averaged 7.6 yards per carry while also hauling in 17 passes. Like Walker, a larger workload could turn Swift into one of the most well-known stars in college football. Herbstreit isn’t alone in raving about Swift, as former Arkansas and Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt listed him as a top Heisman Trophy candidate.

We’ve touched on the NFL draft a few times this week already but ESPN’s Todd McShay released his position rankings for the 2019 NFL Draft and there were three Bulldogs who all made the cut. McShay had Walker rated as the No. 2 outside linebacker and he could eventually become No. 1 if he makes the most of this upcoming season. Senior linebacker Natrez Patrick was rated on the No. 3 inside linebacker in the class. While he does have some off-the-field questions to answer, Patrick has been a steady linebacker for Georgia and worked very well in tandem with Roquan Smith last year. Finally, cornerback Deandre Baker is rated as the No. 2 cornerback and as of right now is the only Georgia player who will almost assuredly be drafted in the first round. Earlier in the week, McShay rated Baker as his No. 17 overall player. Georgia great calls it a career On Wednesday, one DGD decided to call it a career, as former Georgia defensive end Charles Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL. Johnson spent his entire NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and ranks second in franchise history in sacks and in forced fumbles. From 2010-13, Johnson had at least 9.0 sacks a year, and in 2012 racked up a career best 12.5.