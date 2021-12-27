Kirk Herbstreit weighs in on Stetson Bennett, Georgia quarterback position ahead of College Football Playoff

Kirk Herbstreit understands why the Georgia quarterback position is viewed like it is. He recalled when Bennett made his debut against Arkansas in 2020 and took note of Bennett’s smaller stature. The preeminent voice of college football is aware of the perception around Bennett and Georgia’s offense, especially when Georgia has JT Daniels as the back-up quarterback. Daniels is 7-0 as a starter for Georgia, but injuries have prevented him from seeing the field.

Herbstreit was quick to point out that Bennett did a lot of good things for Georgia this year. “People doubted him the whole time he’s been there and it provided this chip that we learned to love about his game. This guy has been incredible,” Herbstreit said on a Zoom call with reporters ahead of the Georgia-Michigan game. “His mobility has been critical to keeping plays alive and a good compliment to what they’re doing with their running game with (Zamir) White and (James) Cook. Bennett has thrown 24 touchdowns this season while completing 64 percent of his passes. Statistically speaking, he’s been better than his Michigan counterpart, Cade McNamara. But with what Bennett did against Alabama — two costly interceptions and another 41-24 loss — Herbstreit also gets why there is apprehension among the Georgia fan base. “Even with everything he’s done, there are still people that cover the team and the fans that are like, ‘where is JT Daniels,’ Herbstreit said. “For example in the Michigan game, if he throws a pick you can just feel the energy go to ‘when is JT Daniels going to be in there? What the hell are they doing?’” Related: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrives in Miami relaxed, ready for beach trip and big game

Bennett is likely to start against Michigan on Friday, especially with Daniels reportedly sidelined in COVID-19 protocol. Daniels could be cleared for the game on Friday, but missing valuable practice time and reps is part of the reason why Bennett became the entrenched starter in the first place. The Michigan defense figures to be a strong test for Bennett, especially with star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson playing for the Wolverines. Herbstreit added that even if Bennett plays well — as he did against the likes of Kentucky, Auburn and Tennessee this season — it still won’t be enough to quell the voices of those calling for Daniels. “How you get over that hump, you beat Michigan, you play in the national championship, you play well and you beat Alabama,” Herbstreit said. “Other than that I don’t know if anything is going to allow this perception, and by the way I don’t agree with it, but I think that’s how you change that narrative. Herbstreit has called two Georgia games this year in the wins over Arkansas and Clemson. Bennett did not throw a pass in the 10-3 win over the Tigers, and the senior quarterback attempted only 11 passes in a 37-0 win over the Razorbacks. The ESPN analyst added that Bennett doesn’t have to play like recent Heisman Trophy winners Bryce Young or Joe Burrow for Georgia to accomplish its goals.

