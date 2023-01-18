What return of Ladd McConkey means for 2023 Georgia football offense

His 762 receiving yards this past season were the most by a wide receiver in a single season since Kirby Smart became Georgia’s head coach, surpassing the mark previously set by George Pickens. McConkey scored 10 touchdowns this past season, catching seven and running in another two. He was also the team’s leading punt returner.

Maybe at some point, people will stop being surprised by the success of Ladd McConkey. After impressing as a redshirt freshman in 2021, the wide receiver took his game to another level in 2022 for the Bulldogs.

“We have a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays,” McConkey said. “When you try and shut one thing down, you open up another. I feel like we’re versatile.”

Georgia will likely rely on McConkey to play more out of the slot in 2023 as the Bulldogs lose both Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock. The departures of those two players also means McConkey will once again be returning punts for the Bulldogs. He averaged 11.3 yards per return last season for Georgia in said duty.

The Bulldogs did make some additions to the wide receiver this offseason, bringing five new wide receivers. Georgia grabbed RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett out of the transfer portal and signed Tyler Williams, Yazeed Haynes and Anthony Evans as members of the 2023 signing class. Lovett’s skillset is closest to that of McConkey, while Georgia hopes Haynes and Evans can grow into what McConkey has become for Georgia.

Similar to Stetson Bennett, McConkey has often been overlooked because of who he was before he got to Georgia. A recruit with little fanfare with a name that sounds funny to some people.

Yet since he cracked the Georgia lineup in 2021, McConkey has continued to make play after play for the Georgia team. He’ll do that again in 2023, entering what will be his fourth season as one of the unquestioned top playmakers in the SEC.

Pairing him once again with Bowers and Georgia’s other playmakers should give the Bulldogs another potent offense in 2023.