(1) Georgia
Sat, 11/13 on CBS @8:30 ET
Tennessee
  • (18) Kentucky
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (13) Texas A&M
    Sun, 11/14 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (15) Ole Miss
    Arkansas
    Sun, 11/14 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    LSU
  • Mississippi State
    0
    1st QTR
    10:21
    (12) Auburn
    7
    New Mexico State
    3
    1st QTR
    4:32
    (3) Alabama
    7
    Samford
    7
    1st QTR
    5:28
    Florida
    7
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/13 on SEC Network @9:00 ET
    Missouri
Live Blog: Lane Kiffin makes shock-the-world Tennessee-Georgia football game prediction

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart arrives at Neyland Stadium before UGA's most recent game in Knoxville in 2019. Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Welcome to today’s Live Blog, where scores, injuries and breaking news will be updated in real time. Feel free to leave comments and feedbacks below the story!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has predicted Tennessee will beat Georgia when the teams meet on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

“Kirby Smart called me this week,” Kiffin said while serving as the guest picker on ESPN GameDay. “He said, ‘We’ve got to go play at Tennessee. What’s it like going to Neyland Stadium?’ I said, ‘It’s a very dangerous place to play.’

RELATED: Cade Mays transfer, back story and how Lane Kiffin supported Mays

“But I will say this: in the biggest upset of the day: Tennessee Volunteers.”

Kiffin was head coach at Tennessee in 2009. Kiffin went 7-6 at UT, leaving the program under the cloud of an NCAA investigation that carried through the tenure of Derek Dooley, who replaced him.

Kiffin returned to Neyland Stadium earlier this season after trolling the Vols’ fanbase on Twitter in the week leading up to the game, fan chaos ensued late in a tight contest.

The upset pick may be Kiffin’s way to trying to make up with the Tennessee fans.

Georgia is a 20-point favorite to beat Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).

RELATED: UGA skill players are due for breakout games, who to watch for

The Bulldogs bring a 9-0 overall mark and 7-0 league mark into the game and are looking for their first unbeaten SEC regular season since 1982.

AROUND THE SEC: Other league games, predictions

Georgia football availability report

(Pregame, unofficial)

WR Jermaine Burton (groin), probable

CB Ameer Speed (ankle), probable

RB Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), probable

OT Jamaree Salyer (foot), doubtful

WR George Pickens (knee), doubtful

WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), doubtful

WR Arian Smith (leg), out

WR Justin Robinson (hamstring), questionable

LB Trezman Marshall (knee), out

RB Kendall Milton (knee), out

DB Tykee Smith (knee), out

LB Rian Davis (quad), out

CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder), out

OL Tate Ratledge (foot), out

WR Arik Gilbert (personal), out

OLB Adam Anderson (suspension), out

RELATED: Details emerge, Adam Anderson arrested

