Live Blog: Lane Kiffin makes shock-the-world Tennessee-Georgia football game prediction
Welcome to today’s Live Blog, where scores, injuries and breaking news will be updated in real time. Feel free to leave comments and feedbacks below the story!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has predicted Tennessee will beat Georgia when the teams meet on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
“Kirby Smart called me this week,” Kiffin said while serving as the guest picker on ESPN GameDay. “He said, ‘We’ve got to go play at Tennessee. What’s it like going to Neyland Stadium?’ I said, ‘It’s a very dangerous place to play.’
RELATED: Cade Mays transfer, back story and how Lane Kiffin supported Mays
“But I will say this: in the biggest upset of the day: Tennessee Volunteers.”
Kiffin was head coach at Tennessee in 2009. Kiffin went 7-6 at UT, leaving the program under the cloud of an NCAA investigation that carried through the tenure of Derek Dooley, who replaced him.
Kiffin returned to Neyland Stadium earlier this season after trolling the Vols’ fanbase on Twitter in the week leading up to the game, fan chaos ensued late in a tight contest.
The upset pick may be Kiffin’s way to trying to make up with the Tennessee fans.
Georgia is a 20-point favorite to beat Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).
RELATED: UGA skill players are due for breakout games, who to watch for
The Bulldogs bring a 9-0 overall mark and 7-0 league mark into the game and are looking for their first unbeaten SEC regular season since 1982.
AROUND THE SEC: Other league games, predictions
Georgia football availability report
(Pregame, unofficial)
WR Jermaine Burton (groin), probable
CB Ameer Speed (ankle), probable
RB Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), probable
OT Jamaree Salyer (foot), doubtful
WR George Pickens (knee), doubtful
WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), doubtful
WR Arian Smith (leg), out
WR Justin Robinson (hamstring), questionable
LB Trezman Marshall (knee), out
RB Kendall Milton (knee), out
DB Tykee Smith (knee), out
LB Rian Davis (quad), out
CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder), out
OL Tate Ratledge (foot), out
WR Arik Gilbert (personal), out
OLB Adam Anderson (suspension), out
UGA News
- Live Blog: Lane Kiffin makes shock-the-world Tennessee-Georgia football game prediction
- Key Georgia offensive players due for breakout games at Tennessee
- Mel Kiper Jr.: Nakobe Dean projected NFL Top 10 pick, Georgia offensive players’ draft stock slips
- Around the SEC: Texas A&M battles Ole Miss to stay in SEC Championship race
- Georgia facing former teammate Cade Mays, Tennessee team that has come full circle