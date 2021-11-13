Live Blog: Lane Kiffin makes shock-the-world Tennessee-Georgia football game prediction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has predicted Tennessee will beat Georgia when the teams meet on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

“Kirby Smart called me this week,” Kiffin said while serving as the guest picker on ESPN GameDay. “He said, ‘We’ve got to go play at Tennessee. What’s it like going to Neyland Stadium?’ I said, ‘It’s a very dangerous place to play.’

“But I will say this: in the biggest upset of the day: Tennessee Volunteers.”

Kiffin was head coach at Tennessee in 2009. Kiffin went 7-6 at UT, leaving the program under the cloud of an NCAA investigation that carried through the tenure of Derek Dooley, who replaced him.

Kiffin returned to Neyland Stadium earlier this season after trolling the Vols’ fanbase on Twitter in the week leading up to the game, fan chaos ensued late in a tight contest.

The upset pick may be Kiffin’s way to trying to make up with the Tennessee fans.