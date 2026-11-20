ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs have made a change to their availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Georgia wide receiver Landon Roldan was ruled out on the report. Roldan has worked largely on special teams while helping at wide receiver.

Roldan was not listed on Wednesday’s report. Roldan has nine receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown on the season, while adding 27 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Center Drew Bobo is still listed as questionable after initially appearing as questionable on Wednesday’s report.

Bobo did not play last week against Missouri, with Cortez Smith starting in his place.

Smith would likely get the start once again if Bobo is not able to play.

“He did some good things,” Smart said. “Not really surprised by that because he practices and goes against good players each and every day. Our guys spend a lot of time blocking different defensive looks. (Glenn) Schumann and our defensive staff challenge the offensive line in everything we do year-round.”

In speaking of Smith, Smart again reiterated the hope that Bobo could return to action.

“This week, hopefully Drew will be able to go and be able to play, but if he’s not, Cortez is in a good spot. He’s gaining confidence,” Smart said. “He’s played in some tough environments in our practices as well.”

The only other player on Georgia’s availability report is outside linebacker Amaris Williams. He has not appeared in a game this season after suffering an ACL injury in April.

The Bulldogs have leaned on Quintavius Johnson at the outside linebacker spot, with freshman Khamari Brooks emerging in recent weeks.

On the South Carolina side of things, star pass rusher Dylan Stewart was questionable after being questionable on Wednesday.

While quarterback LaNorris Sellers is not listed on the availability report, indicating he is available to play, the status for South Carolina’s top two pass catchers is still up in the air.

Nyck Harbor was upgraded to probable, while Mazeo Bennett Jr. was downgraded to doubtful.

An additional availability report will be provided on Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Saturday’s game against South Carolina is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football injury report