Lawrence Cager seems to rule himself out of SEC Championship game with heartfelt Instagram post

“The energy in Sanford Stadium is undoubtedly electric. I wish it didn’t come to an end like this and if I could go back in time to the beginning and do it again, there isn’t another school I would rather choose,” Cager wrote. “Thank you Dawg Nation for all the great moments this past year. My boys know that we going get that SEC Champ and I’m still with them even if I’m not on the field. Big Dawgs always going to shake back!”

Lawrence Cager seems to know that his time as a Georgia Bulldog has come to an end. After DawgNation reported he suffered a serious ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice, Cager posted on Instagram where he appears to have ruled himself out of Georgia’s Dec. 7 game against LSU.

Cager had emerged as Georgia’s top receiver this season and had a real rapport with quarterback Jake Fromm. Cager has 33 catches for 476 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season. Cager’s best work came in Georgia’s biggest games as he had standout performances against Florida and Notre Dame.

Fromm’s numbers with Cager on the field are considerably better, as he’s completing 73 percent of his passes when Cager was on the field. When he hasn’t been on the field — Cager has missed games this year due to shoulder and rib injuries — Fromm’s completion percentage plummets to 45 percent.

With Cager out of the lineup, Georgia will now turn more towards the likes of George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, Demetris Robertson and Kearis Jackson. Pickens is statistically having the best season of the bunch, as he’s caught 32 passes for 457 yards and 5 touchdowns this year. Georgia could also turn to running backs D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and James Cook as well to help in the passing game.

Georgia plays Georgia Tech on Saturday and then takes on No. 2 LSU on Dec. 7. Both games will be played in Atlanta, with the Georgia Tech game being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium and the LSU game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia will likely need to beat LSU to make it into the College Football Playoff.

