By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Performances against Ole Miss show the difference between Gunner Stockton …
ATHENS — After their respective performances this week, it’s hard to ignore the comparisons between Gunner Stockton and Carson Beck.
Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said about Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss after thrilling win
ATHENS — Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart saw their teams trade blows for four quarters on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Inside the numbers: Georgia scores 43-35 win over Ole Miss in noteworthy …
ATHENS — Georgia’s 43-35 come-from-behind wi over Ole Miss will go down as one for the history books.
Mike Griffith
Georgia gets bad news on leading receiver Colbie Young, Gunner Stockton …
ATHENS — Colbie Young entered the game as Georgia’s leading receiver. That makes the loss of the wide receiver all the more significant.
Connor Riley
3 things: Kirby Smart proud of ‘hard to kill’ Georgia after 43-35 win
ATHENS — Kirby Smart muted Lane Kiffin’s offense in the fourth quarter, his Georgia Bulldogs scoring a 43-35 win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
