Georgia safety Malaki Starks, punter Brett Thorson lead 4 Bulldogs on All-SEC Freshman team

The Bulldogs had three defensive players selected — Starks, Mykel Williams and Jalen Walker — along with punter Brett Thorson among the 29 freshman players recognized in a vote of the league’s 14 coaches.

ATHENS — Safety Malaki Starks led the way of the four Georgia football players who made the SEC’s All-freshman team released on Wednesday.

RELATED: Todd Monken didn’t win Broyles Award, but deservedly cashing in among highest paid assistants in country

Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M each placed three freshmen on the team, and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett has eye-opening finish in AP Player of Year voting sure to rile Alabama, Tennessee fans

Georgia tailback Branson Robinson had 61 carries for 288 yards and a touchdown, but only two running backs were chosen, and Judkins had 1,476 yards (tops in the SEC, 7th in the nation) rushing and 16 TDs and Florida’s Trevor Etienne was 14th in the SEC with 705 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Starks, a semifinalist for national Freshman of the Year honors, led Georgia defenders with 732 snaps players and was third in tackles (63), just one behind co-leaders Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

Williams played 349 snaps in appearing in all 13 games, and Walker played 90 snaps and appeared in 12 games.