Georgia safety Malaki Starks, punter Brett Thorson lead 4 Bulldogs on All-SEC Freshman team
ATHENS — Safety Malaki Starks led the way of the four Georgia football players who made the SEC’s All-freshman team released on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs had three defensive players selected — Starks, Mykel Williams and Jalen Walker — along with punter Brett Thorson among the 29 freshman players recognized in a vote of the league’s 14 coaches.
RELATED: Todd Monken didn’t win Broyles Award, but deservedly cashing in among highest paid assistants in country
Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M each placed three freshmen on the team, and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Year.
RELATED: Stetson Bennett has eye-opening finish in AP Player of Year voting sure to rile Alabama, Tennessee fans
Georgia tailback Branson Robinson had 61 carries for 288 yards and a touchdown, but only two running backs were chosen, and Judkins had 1,476 yards (tops in the SEC, 7th in the nation) rushing and 16 TDs and Florida’s Trevor Etienne was 14th in the SEC with 705 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Starks, a semifinalist for national Freshman of the Year honors, led Georgia defenders with 732 snaps players and was third in tackles (63), just one behind co-leaders Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.
Williams played 349 snaps in appearing in all 13 games, and Walker played 90 snaps and appeared in 12 games.
Thorson attempted 33 punts this season, which fell short of the number required to qualify for the national statistics. Thorson’s 44.94 average was second-best in the SEC and would have been 17th-best in the nation and second among freshmen.
2022 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
QB
Robby Ashford, Auburn
RB
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR
Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
Barion Brown, Kentucky
TE
Mason Taylor, LSU
OL
Will Campbell, LSU
Emery Jones, LSU
Tyler Booker, Alabama
Jager Burton, Kentucky
C
Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
AP
Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL
Mykel Williams, Georgia
Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
Deone Walker, Kentucky
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
LB
Harold Perkins, LSU
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Shemar James, Florida*
Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*
DB
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Special Teams
PK
Damian Ramos, LSU
P
Brett Thorson, Georgia
RS
Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS
Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS
Eli Stein, Arkansas
UGA News
- Georgia safety Malaki Starks, punter Brett Thorson lead 4 Bulldogs on All-SEC Freshman team
- Georgia’s Todd Monken deservedly highest-paid college football assistant, Top 10 list revealed
- Stetson Bennett among top finishers in AP college football player of year voting
- Former Georgia star George Pickens experiences rookie growing pain with Pittsburgh Steelers
- NFL experts: Jalen Carter is best player on Georgia’s team, ‘he destroys them all’