Dawgnation Logo

Georgia safety Malaki Starks, punter Brett Thorson lead 4 Bulldogs on All-SEC Freshman team

Freshman defender Malaki Starks intercepts a pass in Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Safety Malaki Starks led the way of the four Georgia football players who made the SEC’s All-freshman team released on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs had three defensive players selected — Starks, Mykel Williams and Jalen Walker — along with punter Brett Thorson among the 29 freshman players recognized in a vote of the league’s 14 coaches.

RELATED: Todd Monken didn’t win Broyles Award, but deservedly cashing in among highest paid assistants in country

Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M each placed three freshmen on the team, and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett has eye-opening finish in AP Player of Year voting sure to rile Alabama, Tennessee fans

Georgia tailback Branson Robinson had 61 carries for 288 yards and a touchdown, but only two running backs were chosen, and Judkins had 1,476 yards (tops in the SEC, 7th in the nation) rushing and 16 TDs and Florida’s Trevor Etienne was 14th in the SEC with 705 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Starks, a semifinalist for national Freshman of the Year honors, led Georgia defenders with 732 snaps players and was third in tackles (63), just one behind co-leaders Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

Williams played 349 snaps in appearing in all 13 games, and Walker played 90 snaps and appeared in 12 games.

Thorson attempted 33 punts this season, which fell short of the number required to qualify for the national statistics. Thorson’s 44.94 average was second-best in the SEC and would have been 17th-best in the nation and second among freshmen.

2022 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

QB

Robby Ashford, Auburn

RB

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR

Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

Barion Brown, Kentucky

TE

Mason Taylor, LSU

OL

Will Campbell, LSU

Emery Jones, LSU

Tyler Booker, Alabama

Jager Burton, Kentucky

C

Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M

AP

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL

Mykel Williams, Georgia

Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

Deone Walker, Kentucky

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB

Harold Perkins, LSU

Jalon Walker, Georgia

Shemar James, Florida*

Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*

DB

Malaki Starks, Georgia

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

PK

Damian Ramos, LSU

P

Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS

Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS

Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS

Eli Stein, Arkansas

UGA News

NextGeorgia’s Todd Monken deservedly highest-paid college football …
Leave a Comment