Georgia defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. enters the transfer portal

Georgia defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. becomes the latest Georgia player to enter the transfer portal.

Washington reclassifed to enroll at Georgia a year early as a member of the 2022 signing class, will have four years of eligibility remaining. Washington, listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, was the No. 147 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He is from Grovetown, Ga.