Georgia defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. enters the transfer portal
Washington reclassifed to enroll at Georgia a year early as a member of the 2022 signing class, will have four years of eligibility remaining. Washington, listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, was the No. 147 overall player in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He is from Grovetown, Ga.
With Washington looking to finish his career elsewhere, Georgia is now down to 87 scholarship players, per the unofficial DawgNation count. Georgia must get that number 85.
