Internet praises Maria Taylor following Nick Saban’s uncalled for blow-up
As Maria Taylor perfectly said, she was just doing her job. She asked Nick Saban a simple quesiton about his quarterbacks.
Alabama had just steam rolled Louisville 51-14. The Alabama coach should’ve been in a good mood all things considered. Instead he had a became enraged at the question as if it were a discussion about politics with your uncle at Thanksgiving.
Saban’s response was akin to one of his “ass-chewing” he often gives to a player.
