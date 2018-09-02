Internet praises Maria Taylor following Nick Saban’s uncalled for blow-up

As Maria Taylor perfectly said, she was just doing her job. She asked Nick Saban a simple quesiton about his quarterbacks.

Alabama had just steam rolled Louisville 51-14. The Alabama coach should’ve been in a good mood all things considered. Instead he had a became enraged at the question as if it were a discussion about politics with your uncle at Thanksgiving.

Saban’s response was akin to one of his “ass-chewing” he often gives to a player.