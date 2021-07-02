Mark Richt reveals stunning diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease

”I have been waddling around lately and people have asked me what’s wrong,” Richt said, via Twitter. “I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

Former UGA coach Mark Richt sent shockwaves over social media, when he revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Richt, 61, coached UGA for 15 seasons (2001 to 2015), leading the Bulldogs to a pair of SEC Championships. He currently works as a college football TV analyst for the ACC Network.

Per the National Institute on Aging, Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination. Parkinson’s symptoms usually begin gradually and get worse over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking. They may also have mental and behavioral changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue ... Most people first develop the disease at about the age 60 years old ... Parkinson’s disease can’t be cured, but medications can help control your symptoms, often dramatically. In some more advanced cases, surgery may be advised.

Richt’s former players and assistants posted tributes and kind words towards Richt after the news was revealed.