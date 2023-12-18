Marvin Jones Jr. won’t be playing in the bowl game for Georgia, as he entered the transfer portal. But starting next season, he’ll be playing for Georgia’s Orange Bowl opponent.

Jones Jr. announced he would be transferring to Florida State. Jones has two years of eligibility left after spending the previous two seasons at Georgia.

Jones had 2.0 sacks during his Georgia career while playing in 25 games for the Bulldogs over the course of two seasons. Jones Jr. dealt with injury during his time at Georgia, as he had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Georgia has seen three outside linebackers enter the transfer portal. CJ Madden has found a new home, as he announced over the weekend he would be transferring to Purdue.

Georgia signed Jones Jr. as a 5-star prospect out of the 2022 signing cycle. He is from Sunrise, Fla. His dad was a hall of famer during his college career at Florida State, where he was a two-time All-American.

Jones will no doubt look to have success similar to that of Jermaine Johnson. He transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Georgia. He was the 2021 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and went on to become a first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Georgia has seen 15 scholarship players from the 2023 team enter the transfer portal since Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. Jones becomes the seventh member to find a new home, with all seven transferring to Power 5 programs to this point.

With Jones Jr. gone, expect Georgia to lean more on Damon Wilson and Chaz Chambliss at the position next season. The Bulldogs could also move Mykel Williams from the defensive end position to outside linebacker. The Bulldogs also saw Jalon Walker lead the team in sacks this season, serving as an outside linebacker in obvious passing situations.

Georgia continues to prepare for its game against Florida State. The Bulldogs will head down to Miami on Dec. 26 before facing the Seminoles on Dec. 30.

