ESPN names Georgia’s breakout player for the 2018 season, so far

Around the Dawg House will bring you daily updates from what people and publications are saying about Georgia, from inside and outside of Athens. Mecole Hardman tabbed as Georgia’s early season breakout player So Georgia fans have always known the name Mecole Hardman, dating back to his days as a 5-star recruit out of Elberton, Ga. But after a strong start to the season, it seems like people on the national level are starting to notice Hardman’s ability.

ESPN listed the breakout players so far this year for each Top-25 team, and for Georgia, that player was Hardman. “Hardman — not Cal transfer Demetris Robertson — has become the breakout receiver the Bulldogs have been looking for,” Alex Scarborough wrote. “The 5-foot-11 junior’s production actually extends to the end of last season, though, when he caught an 80-yard touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. This season, he started off strong with a 59-yard touchdown in the opener against Austin Peay, and then against division rival South Carolina, he pulled in a team-high six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.” Against South Carolina, Hardman racked up 133 yards on just seven touches, with much of his damage coming in the third quarter when Georgia was able to pull away from the Gamecocks for good.

It may have taken a little bit longer than some had hoped, but Hardman is starting to become a full-fledged star for the Bulldogs. He has three touchdowns in his last three games and all of them are at least 30-yards and pretty clearly looks like Georgia’s No. 1 receiver. Kirby Smart praises Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield Between D’Andre Swift and James Cook, Georgia has a number of talented running backs, so it’s easy for them to not get the attention they deserve as individuals. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart made sure to mention how impressed he’s been with one of those running backs, specifically junior Elijah Holyfield.