Georgia football 5-star linebacker Mekhail ‘MJ’ Sherman enters transfer portal

Sherman leaves the Bulldogs after he logged just 42 snaps in the nine games that he played this season.

ATHENS — Junior outside linebacker MJ Sherman has entered the transfer portal, looking for an opportunity to get the sort of playing time many expected when he signed with Georgia.

Sherman, a former 5-star prospect from St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C., was the only outside linebacker UGA took in a 2020 recruiting cycle that including outgoing SEC stars Will Anderson and BJ Ojulari.

Sherman shared this fall how being a part of Georgia’s national championship program has helped him grow in many ways.

“I would say I grew a lot, more so in the sense where humility was part of that and a lot of understanding and connection was a part of that, too,” Sherman said. “Smart, he preaches that best about connection … and that’s one of the things that really helped me stay grounded and humble throughout the process of being a reserve.

“What does it matter for me to throw up my hands, and complain and kick rocks on the ground instead of just appreciating where I’m at and understanding how to learn from those guys in front of me?”

Sherman became an important part of Georgia’s special teams units, which rank among the best in the nation.

He’s become a key cog in our special teams,” Smart said earlier this season. “He had some really big plays on kickoff Saturday and he’s a leader on the punt block and return team. I’m just really proud of the maturity he’s shown, and he’s gotten a lot better as an outside linebacker, too.”