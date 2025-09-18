clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
1 hour ago
Georgia schedule breakdown: Look ahead at each opponent shows great …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart delivered a sobering message to his football team after Georgia escaped Neyland Stadium with a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
3 hours ago
Early returns show the pros and cons of the transfer portal for Georgia …
ATHENS — Gunner Stockton scored the first touchdown of the afternoon for the Bulldogs in their win over Tennessee.
Connor Riley
11 hours ago
Georgia favored over Alabama, both teams in combative mode
ATHENS — Georgia has opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Alabama in the upcoming of SEC powerhouses, per FanDuel.com.
Mike Griffith
21 hours ago
Georgia secondary goes back to work after ‘more bad than good’ showing
ATHENS — Georgia knew its plan going into Saturday’s game against Tennessee.
Connor Riley
23 hours ago
5 things learned about Georgia from win at Tennessee, Zachariah Branch new …
ATHENS — Georgia football is not such a “mystery” team after its 44-41 overtime victory at Tennessee with Kirby Smart solving many of the answers his young team faced …
Mike Griffith
