Mike Bobo flips from South Carolina to be Auburn offensive coordinator

After initially signing to be a part of Shane Beamer’s staff at South Carolina, Auburn announced on Thursday that Bobo would be joining Bryan Harsin’s staff for the Tigers.

Georgia will still see Mike Bobo next season. He’ll just be the offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers , instead of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

South Carolina had previously earned a commitment from 5-star quarterback Gunner Stockton and Bobo did play a significant factor in that recruitment. Georgia did finish as the runner-up for Stockton’s services the first-time around. Stockton plays for Rabun County High School in Tiger, Ga.

Bobo might not be the only former assistant set to coach at Auburn next season as it has been reported by footballscoop.com that Will Friend will be the next offensive line coach for the Tigers. Friend served as the offensive line coach at Tennessee for the past three seasons. Like Bobo, Friend was a long-time assistant under Richt.

Auburn is also expected to hire Derek Mason to be its defensive coordinator, though the school has not officially announced the hiring yet. Mason was Vanderbilt’s head coach for the previous seven seasons.

Harsin was hired at Auburn to replace Gus Malzahn. During Harsin’s time as Boise State’s head coach, he compiled a 69-19 record. This will be Harsin’s first SEC coaching job at any level. Harsin did coach against Bobo when the two were in the Mountain West, with Harsin’s Broncos going 5-0 against Bobo and Colorado State.

Georgia beat Auburn 27-6 at home this past season. The two schools meet every season as Georgia is Auburn’s annual cross-division rival.

