Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman lands with Big Ten program
MJ Sherman didn’t have to wait long to find a new home, as the former Georgia outside linebacker will be heading to Nebraska to continue his college football career. He has three years of eligibility remaining after signing as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. Sean Callahan of On3 was the first to report the news.
Nebraska hosted Sherman on a visit this past weekend.
Players have until Jan. 18 to enter the transfer portal for this go around. There will be a second window that opens starting on May 1 and closing on May 15 for any additional roster movement. To date, eight Georgia players have entered the portal with three of them finding new homes.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing from the national championship recruiting weekend celebration in Athens
- Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
- Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia
- Stetson Bennett’s storybook Georgia football career might continue with final stop at Senior Bowl
- Georgia releases official statement on passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
- Kirby Smart on passing of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy: ‘We are all heartbroken and devasted’
- Social media reacts to wild Georgia football celebration: ‘Screw it, we won two rings’
UGA News
- Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman lands with Big Ten program
- Former tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia football rival
- Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news
- Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia
- Georgia releases official statement on passing of offensive lineman Devin Willock, staffer Chandler LeCroy
NextFormer tight end Brett Seither reportedly transferring to Georgia …