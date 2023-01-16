Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman lands with Big Ten program

MJ Sherman didn’t have to wait long to find a new home, as the former Georgia outside linebacker will be heading to Nebraska to continue his college football career. He has three years of eligibility remaining after signing as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. Sean Callahan of On3 was the first to report the news.

Players have until Jan. 18 to enter the transfer portal for this go around. There will be a second window that opens starting on May 1 and closing on May 15 for any additional roster movement. To date, eight Georgia players have entered the portal with three of them finding new homes.

