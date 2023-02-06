Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.

RELATED: Why Georgia football immediate future hinges on Todd Monken Monken was believed to be the highest paid assistant coach in college football last season at $2.01 million, receiving a raise last year of more than 80 percent over what he was making when first hired at UGA in 2020. RELATED: Todd Monken gets monster raise, Kirby Smart sees value in OC Just how much is a two-time national championship assistant coach worth that turned a former walk-on quarterback hat no other power 5 schools offered a scholarship to into a 4,000—yard passer and Heisman Trophy finalist? If Kirby Smart is a $10 million head coach, the opinion here is that Monken is a $2.75 million assistant coach — and maybe more ($3 million) if the NFL pushes hard enough. The immediate future of Georgia football is in the balance, as the program appears on the verge of a dynasty.

RELATED: TCU captain says Monken’s shifty schemes kept Horned Frogs off balance It’s not a coincidence that the two quarterbacks Monken has coached at Georgia, J.T. Daniels and Stetson Bennett, set the two highest single-season passer ratings in school history. Of course, the Bulldogs have provided an embarrassment of riches for their coaches to work with. WATCH: Kenny McIntosh makes request of Todd Monken at Senior Bowl The offensive line is loaded with 5-star prospects -- included projected first-round left tackle Broderick Jones -- that surrendered the fewest sacks per game in college football, only nine in 15 games. Brock Bowers is a two-time All-American and a likely future College Football Hall of Famer member an on-campus statue. Has there been a more dangerous, reliable and effective tight end in recent college football history?

Kenny McIntosh, meanwhile, joined Percy Harvin and Dexter McCluster among the three most versatile players in the SEC since 2020, as they are the only players with more than 800 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns in a single season. Ladd McConkey brought elite (and underrated) speed to the perimeter, another target who took advantage of Monken’s brilliant spacing and ability to create mismatches, breaking wide open on some occasions while ripping off several yards after catches on others. Bennett, himself, improved greatly from 2021 to 2022, showing better footwork and greater accuracy, making the most of Monken adjusting the NFL Pro Style offense to maximize his strengths and minimize his weaknesses. Monken has trained three current elite quarterback prospects on the Georgia roster in the form of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. It’s not a stretch to suggest any of the three are capable of leading the Bulldogs to yet another undefeated season in 2023. The UGA schedule for 2023 appears to be a walk in the park compared to most, back-loaded with road trips to Tennessee and Georgia Tech that could prove tricky.

Monken’s track record suggests that if he leaves Georgia, it won’t be anything personal. Rather, it will be more a reflection on the restless nature of a coach who has never been one to settle in -- a trait that no amount of money may satisfy. A look at Monken’s coaching resume: 1989-1990: Grand Valley State (GA) 1991-1992: Notre Dame (GA) 1993-1997: Eastern Michigan (DB/WR) 1998-1999: Eastern Michigan (OC/WR) 2000: Louisiana Tech (RB/WR) 2001: Louisiana Tech (WR) 2002-2004: Oklahoma State (PGC/WR) 2005-2006: LSU (PGC/WR) 2007-2010: Jacksonville Jaguars (WR) 2011-2012: Oklahoma State (OC/QB) 2013-2015: Southern Miss 2016-2017: Tampa Bay (OC/WR) 2018: Tampa Bay (OC) 2019: Cleveland Brown (OC) 2020-present Georgia (OC-QB) The clock is running on NFL coaching changes, with a cascade of action expected after the Super Bowl. Monken’s immediate future remains anyone’s guess.

