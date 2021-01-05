More ‘Unfinished Business,’ Georgia football RB James Cook announces he’s back

ATHENS — James Cook has announced he’s returning for another season, and the Georgia football offense suddenly looks like it could be the best in the SEC next season.

The Bulldogs got confirmation earlier in the hour that redshirt sophomore quarterback JT Daniels is also returning for the 2021 season and “Unfinished Business.”

Minutes later, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt also announced he was coming back for “Unfinished Business.”

It was clear from Cook’s Tweet that Georgia has its slogan for next season in place.

Cook, a junior from Miami, evolved into a game-breaker in Todd Monken’s offense last season, seemingly a perfect fit for the Air Raid concepts.

Cook was the Bulldogs’ second-leading rusher with 303 yards on 45 carries in eight games. He was also fourth on the team in receptions with 16 catches for 225 yards, including a career-long 82-yard touchdown catch against Alabama.

The younger brother of NFL star Dalvin Cook, James missed the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl last Friday on account of the sudden death of his father.

Cook’s return makes for a mega-talented backfield with emerging young freshman talent Kendall Milton and versatile sophomore Kenny McIntosh also returning.

Georgia junior Zamir White, who has overcome two knee surgeries in his effort to make his NFL dreams come true, has yet to announce his intentions for next season.

