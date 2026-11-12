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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Georgia announces another concert in Sanford Stadium for 2027
Georgia is doubling down on the number of concerts inside Sanford Stadium for 2027.
Connor Riley
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Why the coaching rumors around Georgia DC Glenn Schumann feel different …
ATHENS — Glenn Schumann is no stranger to being in coaching rumors.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football has a season-low two players on injury report
The first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against Missouri has been released by the SEC.
Connor Riley
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Georgia football recruiting podcast: Georgia stuns the recruiting world …
He is the top offensive lineman in the country and one of the best players in the 2027 class. So how did UGA pull him away from Texas A&amp;M.
Hunter DeLauder
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Unlike 2024, Georgia knows what it’s going up against in Austin Simmons …
ATHENS — Georgia exorcised a lot demons when it went on the road to beat Ole Miss last week.
Connor Riley
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