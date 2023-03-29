The simple reason Mykel Williams will be ‘a great, dominant player’ for Georgia football defensive line

“Throughout the years that Coach Smart has been here, he’s built that culture of next guy up no matter if a guy leaves or if a guy gets injured, if you’re out there on that field, you’re a starter,” Zion Logue said. “So we’ve just got to find that next piece.”

ATHENS — With Jalen Carter off to the NFL, Georgia is in need of a new game-wrecking defensive lineman. The defensive line figures to once again be a strength for Georgia, though at the moment it’s due to depth than obvious outstanding performers.

Georgia is going to ask Williams to do more, not just as a pass rusher but also in the room game. Stackhouse is quick to point out that stopping the run is the most important thing to the Georgia defensive front. The Bulldogs ranked first in the country in rush defense last season.

That being said, defensive line coach Tray Scott has also spent the spring trying to turn Georgia’s defensive line into players who are elite at stopping the run and taking down the quarterback.

“I just see a lot of guys, like, stepping up, just accepting their new roles on the team knowing that, you know, Jalen Carter leaving just opened up a bigger spot for other guys to showcase their talents and show they can provide for us to win games and stuff like that,” Stackhouse said.

Williams won’t be the only player Georgia tasks with replacing Carter. Stackhouse, Logue, Tramel Walthour and Warren Brinson are all capable veterans. Sophomore Bear Alexander has similar promise as Williams and freshman Jordan Hall has quickly impressed his teammates.

Among all of Georgia’s options though, Williams has the most upside. He’s come a long way from where he was as a wide-eyed freshman a season ago.

A potentially terrifying thought given how Williams played for Georgia last season.