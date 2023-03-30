Mykel Williams: Rising sophomore star defender out for the reason of spring drills after injury

Mykel Williams is one of the most talented young players on the Georgia team. The rising sophomore will draw some preseason ALL-SEC consideration heading into his second season in Athens. He’ll just have a different vantage point at G-Day next month. DawgNation has confirmed that the Columbus native will miss the rest of spring practice with a foot injury. Jed May of UGAsports.com was the first to report the news this morning. Williams will have surgery and will be expected to make a full recovery in time for fall drills.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound rising sophomore started two games last fall, but remains in line to start plenty more this fall. He finished with 28 total tackles, including three sacks. Williams led the back-to-back national champions with his 31 QB hurries. This was his second spring in Athens. He enrolled last January after dominating the All-American Bowl week out in Texas. The former 5-star from Hardaway High School in Columbus finished his prep career ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect. The last time he took the field for the Bulldogs was a memorable one. Williams had had a sack to go along with five tackles and three QB hurries in rousing 65-7 national championship victory against TCU out in California.