Mykel Williams: Rising sophomore star defender out for the reason of spring drills after injury
Mykel Williams is one of the most talented young players on the Georgia team. The rising sophomore will draw some preseason ALL-SEC consideration heading into his second season in Athens.
He’ll just have a different vantage point at G-Day next month. DawgNation has confirmed that the Columbus native will miss the rest of spring practice with a foot injury. Jed May of UGAsports.com was the first to report the news this morning.
Williams will have surgery and will be expected to make a full recovery in time for fall drills.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound rising sophomore started two games last fall, but remains in line to start plenty more this fall. He finished with 28 total tackles, including three sacks. Williams led the back-to-back national champions with his 31 QB hurries.
This was his second spring in Athens. He enrolled last January after dominating the All-American Bowl week out in Texas. The former 5-star from Hardaway High School in Columbus finished his prep career ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect.
The last time he took the field for the Bulldogs was a memorable one. Williams had had a sack to go along with five tackles and three QB hurries in rousing 65-7 national championship victory against TCU out in California.
DawgNation’s Connor Riley recently wrote about what the ‘Dawgs were expecting out of Williams in 2023.
“Mykel definitely showed a lot of talent when it comes to helping us out. Obviously, you saw that last season,” Nazir Stackhouse said. “A big sack against Ohio State, against a first-round offensive tackle [Paris Johnson]. Him just showing us that, that was just giving us clues that in the future he’s going to be a great, dominant player when it comes to playing defensive end.”
The recent comments made by Zion Logue seem pretty fitting after the Williams news.
“Throughout the years that Coach Smart has been here, he’s built that culture of next guy up no matter if a guy leaves or if a guy gets injured, if you’re out there on that field, you’re a starter,” Zion Logue said. “So we’ve just got to find that next piece.”
Nazir Stackhouse also shared his thoughts on the type of game wrecker that Williams could be this fall. Reports coming out of spring drills were that Williams had taken a big step heading into his sophomore season.
“He can play JACK, and him transitioning from high school, you couldn’t really see it that different because he plays really hard,” Stackhouse said. “He played really hard at high school. He’s playing really hard now, and it’s just going to be exciting to watch his future with Georgia football.”
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- UGA might have to look harder to find doubters in 2023
- ESPN projects another Georgia record-breaking NFL Draft class teed up: 3 players expected to be Top 10 picks
- The simple reason Mykel Williams will be ‘a great, dominant player’ for Georgia football defensive line
- Arian Smith shares sage advice for Kendall Milton, other injured Georgia Bulldogs
- Nazir Stackhouse: Georgia star Jalen Carter will prove teams wrong that pass on him in 2023 NFL Draft
- Georgia football will quickly learn what it has in ‘exciting’ freshman Roderick Robinson
- 3 questions about UGA RBs after Kendall Milton’s injury