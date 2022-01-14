Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) appeared to score on a recovered fumble that was ruled an incomplete pass after review in the first quarter at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022.
A third Bulldog has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, as linebacker Nakobe Dean joins Zamir White and Lewis Cine in doing so.

Dean won the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. He is expected to be a top draft pick in this year’s draft, with some projecting him to go in the top 10.

Dean made his announcement via his Instagram.

