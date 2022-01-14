Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean declares for 2022 NFL Draft
A third Bulldog has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, as linebacker Nakobe Dean joins Zamir White and Lewis Cine in doing so.
Dean won the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. He is expected to be a top draft pick in this year’s draft, with some projecting him to go in the top 10.
Dean made his announcement via his Instagram.
