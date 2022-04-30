Nakobe Dean: Georgia’s All-Everything LB finally taken in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles

Consider the following:

Named All-SEC 1st team by the Associated Press and the Coaches’ All-SEC

Pro Football Focus (PFF) named him the SEC Defensive Player of the Year

He was named as one of four team captains as voted by his teammates

Dean was named captain of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, chosen for their commitment to community service.

He started at ILB in all 15 games and finished the season with 72 total tackles

He led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 10.5 and was second on the team in QB sacks (6.0). The Horn Lakes High Schoo graduate also finished with 31 QB hurries and six pass breakups

The high-academic and high-character Bulldog never made a “B” in high school. He carries a 3.53 grade-point average in mechanical engineering at UGA. His career emphasis in that field has been in prosthetics.

Dean started in all 39 games he was available to play for the Bulldogs across his three seasons.

Dean had been projected to go much higher in the draft over the last two months, but his stock was hurt by the fact he was not able to run the 40 for NFL scouts at the annual combine and also at his UGA Pro Day.

He was also noted for having a less-than-ideal size at the position. Or arm length.

That’s what the NFL Draft has always been about. The scouting tools. The long-term best possible display of an individual’s talent.

There have also been some reported concerns about Dean’s injury history during his time at Georgia. He played through the 2020 season with a shoulder injury and had surgery to correct it. He also suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training for draft workouts leading up to this month.

There were those concerns about his injury history and yet Dean never missed a game at UGA due to injury. He also never had off-games or bad tape or at a level below an All-SEC level in 2020 or at an All-American level in 2021.