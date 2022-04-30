Nakobe Dean: Georgia’s All-Everything LB finally taken in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles
Former Bulldog all-time great LB Roquan Smith probably feels like the Eagles just committed grand larceny.
That’s a good thing.
Consider the following:
- Named All-SEC 1st team by the Associated Press and the Coaches’ All-SEC
- Pro Football Focus (PFF) named him the SEC Defensive Player of the Year
- He was named as one of four team captains as voted by his teammates
- Dean was named captain of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, chosen for their commitment to community service.
- He started at ILB in all 15 games and finished the season with 72 total tackles
- He led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 10.5 and was second on the team in QB sacks (6.0). The Horn Lakes High Schoo graduate also finished with 31 QB hurries and six pass breakups
- The high-academic and high-character Bulldog never made a “B” in high school. He carries a 3.53 grade-point average in mechanical engineering at UGA. His career emphasis in that field has been in prosthetics.
- Dean started in all 39 games he was available to play for the Bulldogs across his three seasons.
Dean had been projected to go much higher in the draft over the last two months, but his stock was hurt by the fact he was not able to run the 40 for NFL scouts at the annual combine and also at his UGA Pro Day.
He was also noted for having a less-than-ideal size at the position. Or arm length.
That’s what the NFL Draft has always been about. The scouting tools. The long-term best possible display of an individual’s talent.
There have also been some reported concerns about Dean’s injury history during his time at Georgia. He played through the 2020 season with a shoulder injury and had surgery to correct it. He also suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training for draft workouts leading up to this month.
There were those concerns about his injury history and yet Dean never missed a game at UGA due to injury. He also never had off-games or bad tape or at a level below an All-SEC level in 2020 or at an All-American level in 2021.
Yet for every little scouting nitpick when it came to that, there were moments like this.
Dean now becomes the eighth LB taken off the board in this year’s draft. His teammate Quay Walker was the first LB taken off the board with the No. 22 pick to Green Bay Packers. Utah’s Devin Lloyd also went No. 27 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Atlanta Falcons raised eyebrows across the state by passing on Dean with the 58th pick of the second round to take Montana State LB Troy Anderson. The home state Falcons also took LB DeAngelo Malone from Western Kentucky in the third round.
Minnesota, Jacksonville and Houston also turned in their draft cards for other LBs and passed on Dean.
Why did Dean keep dropping? Even though he was listed as one of the two best available players on the ESPN Draft board for dozens of picks? The major concerns were related to his injury history at UGA.
