Several UGA players celebrate while wearing wrong hats
Nakobe Dean was somehow given the wrong hat while celebrating Georgia’s national championship and doing media interviews.
The Bulldogs linebacker had on a national championship hat with the Alabama “A” logo rather than the “G” logo like his teammates.
