ATHENS — Nate Frazier is emerging as the best football version of himself right on time.

Frazier, the starting tailback for No. 1-ranked Georgia, has finally shaken off the rib injury that sidelined and slowed him and is ascending.

“Everybody goes through injury, it’s a part of the game, it’s what you signed up for,” said Frazier, who was also knocked out of Georgia’s 39-34 Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss last season.

“Personally, I don’t think about it anymore, I just thank God I”m healthy now and I’m on the field. If you’ve had (rib injury) before, you know it’s tough, but I’m happy I’m healthy now.”

Frazier, whose upright running manner led to him taking more hits than necessary, appears to have adjusted his style in a manner that will prevent fewer injuries and fumbles.

Frazier, no doubt, learned a lesson last season after being benched on the heels of a costly fumble in the Bulldogs’ 24-21 home loss to Alabama.

Such adversity is part of the game and the developmental program, and the excitable Frazier has proven resilient enough to emerge as a key cog in Kirby Smart’s offense.

Frazier, recently projected among the top five tailback prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, has led the Bulldogs in each of the past three games:

• Vs. Florida, 12 carries, 67 yards, TD

• At Ole Miss, 16 carries, 107 yards

• Vs. Missouri, 14 carries, 72 yards, 3 TDs

And yet, there’s still room for the kind of improvement Frazier signed up for when chose to play at Georgia, hence the sideline chewing the talented back received from Smart during a viral exchange during the Missouri game.

“It’s nothing personal, he’s like this to everybody, this man has been the same way since he been the head coach here, probably since he was an assistant at Alabama,” Frazier said. “Who cares, grow up, you’re playing football.

“If you’re playing this game, and being soft, and you don’t want to be coached like this, don’t play the game.”

Frazier, like Stetson Bennett lV and many others before him, feeds off Smart’s intense coaching.

“It’s not that big of a deal, you come to Georgia to get coached … ” Frazier explained. “I want to get better, I want to be coached. I listen to the message.”

It has worked, as Frazier’s top-form running and strong pass protection has played a big role in the Bulldogs playing their best football in years in the most recent three-game stretch.

Frazier, the team leader in carries (77) and second to Dwight Phillips Jr. in rushing yardage (547-476 yards), credits the offensive line for much of his success.

“It’s all you can ask for, you get through holes and seams, that’s what we all want,” Frazier said. “I’m just thankful to have the line I have. It’s not easy to block those 6-foot-5, 335-pound, 350-pound dudes every single week ….”

It’s also not easy to cut it in the Georgia football program, as Fraziers has told recruits wanting to know what life in the Bulldogs’ huddle is all about.

“I kind of tell them, honestly, If you’re not willing to put in the work an the effort and come here day in and day and give 100 percent, do not come the University of Georgia, it’s not easy,” Frazier said. “If you’re not to willing to work every single day on the film, on the field, and in the weight room, nothing is going to be handed to you here.

“You come to this place, you’re going to have to work for everything you want, period.”

Frazier, like his teammates, certainly has and the recent results have been impressive with the Bulldogs jumping out to leads of 28-0, 35-0 and 31-0 in their past three wins.

“It’s how bad do you want it, you can control how you fast you come out by the preparation you take during the week,” Frazier said of Georgia’s fast starts. “It’s the mindset you go out there on that field with, it’s how bad do you want it.”